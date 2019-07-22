Where to get the best tequila cocktails on National Tequila Day 2019

1/8 National Tequila Day 2019: Where to get the best Tequila cocktails in NYC

National Tequila Day 2019 is on its way!

Everyone has a tequila story. The agave-derived Mexican drink is a favorite of many and has an incredibly long and rich history. The origin of this Mexican spirit can be traced back to the Aztecs, who created its fermented predecessor. When the Spanish came to Mexico, they started to distill the liquid, as a result of running on low on Brandy, according to liquor.com.The real start of the spirit we know and love today started in 1758. National Tequila Day is right around the corner and there’s no better way to enjoy than with a delicious cocktail.

What is National Tequila Day 2019?

National Tequila Day is an unofficial holiday to celebrate all things tequila. There is no real history behind the holiday, and no one seems to know how or when it began.

National Tequila Day 2019 date

National Tequila Day takes place on July 24.

Where can I celebrate National Tequila Day 2019?

You can celebrate National Tequila throughout New York City. Below we’ve shared eight places with the most unique, and tasty tequila cocktails. Here’s where you need to go:

Drink the Shishito Margarita at Boqueria

Boqueria entire menu is inspired by its Spanish roots, so it should come as no surprise they are featuring a popular, vegetable in their spicy margarita. They are showcasing the Shishito pepper. This cocktail features a Shishito pepper-infused classic Blanco tequila with fresh lime, which gives the cocktail a subtly spicy and refreshing drink.

$13, hours vary, All locations

Enjoy a Hot or Not at Croton Reservoir Tavern

If you prefer to stick to classics, the Croton Reservoir is offering discounted margaritas to celebrate National Tequila Day. You can pick up a traditional margarita for $8 on July 24. They also have a hot or not cocktail, which features tequila, fresh lime, raspberry, refreshing ginger beer, and bitters.

$14, Monday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. and Saturday 4 p.m. - 2 a.m., 108 W 40th Street

Enjoy a Violet Beauregarde at District Local

This cocktail named after the famous Charlie and the Chocolate Factory character is the perfect seasonal cocktail. This drink features a cocoa butter washed tequila, yuzu, and seasonal favorite blueberries.

$14, Monday-Wednesday: 4 p.m.-1 a.m. , Thursday-Friday: Bar 4 p.m. -2 a.m., Saturday: Bar 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m.-12 a.m. 72 Seventh Avenue

Try the Something Different at Fish Cheeks

Fish Cheeks is well-known for its contemporary Thai food, so they have a Thai tequila drink called the “Something Different.” The Something Different features: Anejo Tequila, St. Germain, freshly squeezed lemon juice, orgeat, egg white, and Angostura Spray Garnish.

$14, Everyday noon to 3:30 p.m. reopens 5p.m.- 7 p.m. , 55 Bond Street

Try a Gaal Gulabi at Rahi

Gaal Gulabi is a translates to “pink cheeks” in Hindi. This “blushing” cocktail is a mixture of cardamom-infused tequila, lemon honey, agave, and topped with beet syrup. The beet syrup gives this cocktail it’s rosy cheeks.

$15, Sunday to Thursday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m., 60 Greenwich Avenue

Sip a Quiet Fire at Clay

Quiet Fire was created to be an aesthetically pleasing cocktail. The drink includes tequila ( of course), dry vermouth, orange amaro, with lemon, honey, and saffron. The rim is covered in chilies, hence the name.

$16, Tuesday to Thursday 5:30 p.m. –10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m., 553 Manhattan Avenue

Taste the Dirty Pineapple at Gupshup

Gupshup hopes to bring a taste of Bombay to NYC, and they are well known for their otherworldly cuisine. This cocktail features Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, with sweet hibiscus and lime paired with a Thai bird chili. The drink is topped off with a Garam Masala-washed pineapple.

$16, Sunday to Wednesday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Thursday to Saturday: 5 p.m. -12 a.m., 115 East 18th Street

Have a Mr. Purple at Mr. Purple

Mr. Purple is famous for its beautiful rooftop, and there’s no better spot to celebrate National Tequila day than on a rooftop. Take a sip of the hotspot’s namesake cocktail with Casamigos Reposado tequila mixed with tart cranberry liqueur and allspice dram, with the addition of apples and lemons.

$17, Monday - Tuesday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. , Wednesday 11a.m. - 3 a.m. Thursday to Friday 11 a.m. - 4 a.m. , Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 a.m. , Sunday 11a.m.- 2 a.m., 180 Orchard Street, 15th floor