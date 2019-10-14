New York ranks in the bottom ten places to be an NFL fan

A new study done by Gaming Club shows that New York ranks in the bottom ten cities for NFL fans. Although New York fans are nothing short of enthusiastic, both the Giants and Jets were ranked poorly on the list.

To get the results of this survey, Gaming Club studied the touchdowns, beer, tickets, food, rainfall and pollution. They ranked cities from best to worst, and New York was in the red more than the green.

The study shows that the New York Giants have the most expensive food and beer among the teams surveyed. Despite the low ranking among the food and beer category, the Giants were in the top five for the best ticket prices, following the Buffalo Bills, the Colts, the Jaguars and the Rams. When it comes to touchdowns, the Giants were somewhere in the middle.

Additionally, both teams were in the top five for most polluted and most precipitation.

When it came to Jets, the numbers told a bit of a different story:

For food and drink, the Jets came in at the second most expensive beer, following in the footsteps of the Giants. They also have the third most expensive meals in the NFL, coming in after the Giants and the 49ers.

The Jets also rank in the top ten teams with most pollution, and they round out the top five for most precipitation. Very similar to the Giants, the Jets also ranked fairly high in the ticket price category, making it into the top ten, taking the ninth spot.

When it comes to touchdowns, the Jets ranked amongst the bottom ten teams.

To see where your team ranks you can check out gamingclub.com.