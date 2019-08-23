New York ‘Red Flag’ legislation goes into effect this weekend

The Extreme Risk Protection (ERPO) is a legislation that was signed in February by Governor Andrew Cuomo, but it goes into effect August 24.

This bill was dubbed as the ‘red flag’ legislation, and it allows law enforcement officers, family members, district attorneys, and school officials request confiscation of firearms if they feel a person is a threat to themselves and others.

ERPO will prohibit high-risk people who might hurt themselves or others to own firearms, to purchase weapons and to give up their procession of weapons.

A petitioner will need to file a petition to start a case in Supreme Court, and a judge will determine whether or not to grant a temporary ERPO on the same day, according to NBC.

From there, an individual will receive a hearing date from a judge to determine if a final ERPO will be filed.

This bill aims to prevent gun violence. According to gunviolenceachieve.com, there have been 265 mass shootings this year alone, so far.

USA.com reports that at least three mass shooting plots have been foiled this week.

In New Jersey this week, a man was arrested for owning over 20 firearms, possession of drugs, and of course ammo. On August 19, NYPD shared on social media that arrested three individuals who were in procession of 18 assault rifles, 12 handguns, two shotguns, one rifle, and one imitation.