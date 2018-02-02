State Obamacare had record 4M signups this year

There were about 700,000 more sign ups in the New York State of Health marketplace than during last year’s open enrollment period.

More than 4 million New Yorkers signed up for the state’s Obamacare in 2018, setting a new record of enrollment for the program, state officials said Thursday.

Upward of 4.3 million residents, approximately 700,000 more than those who signed up during last year’s open enrollment, will receive health care this year. Open enrollment ended Wednesday after the state gave a six-week extension that began Dec. 15.

“Covering 4.3 million New Yorkers is truly a historic milestone,” said Donna Frescatore, executive director of the New York State of Health marketplace.

Of the marketplace signups, 2.97 million enrolled in Medicaid, while 738,851 chose the state-run and federally funded Essential Plan, which is available for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for Medicaid or Child Health Plus. The latter plan saw 374,577 enrollments.

Additional statistics about this year’s open enrollment will be available soon, marketplace officials said.

While President Donald Trump last year cut off $1 billion in federal funding for state-run Essential Plan, both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said New York, along with Minnesota, would file lawsuits against the president’s action.



“The abrupt decision to cut these vital funds is a cruel and reckless assault on New York’s families —and we will not allow it,” Schneiderman said. “I won’t stand by as the federal government continues to renege on its most basic obligations in a transparent attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. We’re suing to defend these vital funds and the quality, affordable health care they ensure for New Yorkers.”