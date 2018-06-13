NFL, MLB to participate in NYC Pride Parade for first time ever

The 2018 NYC Pride Parade will feature the largest amount of sports league representation in the LGBTQ event's history.

This year’s NYC Pride Parade will make history with the participation of the NFL and MLB in the iconic LGBTQ march.

The NFL and MLB are making their NYC Pride Parade debut, participating in the march for the first time ever, according to Outsports, an LGBTQ-focused sports news site owned by SB Nation.

The two leagues are registered for the parade alongside the NHL, NBA and WNBA, Outsports reports, meaning they will march in the parade and also have floats.

Representatives from Major League Soccer and National Women’s Hockey League will be marching as well, making the 2018 NYC Pride Parade the “largest collection of professional sports leagues ever” for an LGBTQ parade.

Outsports announced that it will also be taking part in the 49th NYC Pride Parade with a contingent of more than 100 athletes, coaches and other members of the sports world.

Ryan O’Callaghan, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots and publicly came out as gay last year, will be featured on the NFL’s Pride Parade Float, as will Wade Davis who, according to Outsports, “often works closely with the league to further conversations about LGBTQ inclusion.”

Katie Sowers, assistant coach to the San Francisco 49ers and the league’s first openly gay coach, will be marching within the Outsports group.

LGBTQ Athletes will be represented throughout the celebration. Billie Jean King, a former World No. 1 professional tennis player with 39 Grand Slam titles to her name, is one of the 2018 NYC Pride Parade Grand Marshals.

The NBA and WNBA kicked off the trend of sports leagues joining the nation’s oldest LGBTQ parade. Both leagues were the first to participate in NYC Pride Parade in 2016.

Ahead of the 2018 NYC Pride Parade, Outsports will be hosting its own Outsports Pride from June 21 to 24.