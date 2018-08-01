NYC Ferry announces launch dates for Soundview, Lower East Side routes

The Soundview route of NYC Ferry sets sail Aug. 15, with Lower East Side following Aug. 29 to serve areas that have historically been transit deserts.

The wait for NYC Ferry service on the Lower East Side and in the Soundview section of the Bronx is over — or at least it will be by the end of this month. (NYC Ferry)

Hornblower-operated NYC Ferry and New York City Economic Development Corporation just announced the Soundview route is slated to launch on Aug. 15, with the Lower East Side following on Aug. 29.

“We’re excited to launch NYC Ferry service in the Bronx, the Upper East Side and the Lower East Side, which have historically been transit deserts,” NYCEDC President James Patchett said. “For the same cost of a subway ride, New Yorkers that live and work in these communities will now have a fast, affordable and convenient way to get around the city.”

NYC Ferry launched in May 2017 and has served more than 5 million passengers on its four current routes to Astoria, South Brooklyn, Rockaway and along the East River.

Last month, the service unveiled the Ocean Queen Rockstar, the first of six 350-passenger ships that will accommodate the high demand for the Ferry.

NYC Ferry Soundview route stops

The Soundview route will make four stops: Soundview/Clason Point; East 90th Street; East 34th Street and Wall Street/Pier 11.

The trip from Soundview/Clason Point to Wall Street will take approximately 54 minutes.

NYC Ferry Lower East Side route stops

The Lower East Side route will include five stops: Long Island City at Gantry Plaza State Park; East 34th Street; Stuyvesant Cove at 20th Street and FDR Drive; Corlears Hook on the East River Promenade and Wall Street/Pier 11.

The trip from Long Island City to Wall Street should take approximately 32 minutes.

To see schedules for the new ferry routes, visit ferry.nyc. The routes will also be on the service’s app prior to the launch.