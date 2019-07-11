NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019 is right around the corner, and you don’t want to miss it!

New York City welcomes back it's famous summer restaurant week for the 26th year. NYCgo.com reports that restaurant week was originally created as a one-time event to welcome the Democratic National Convention to New York City in 1992. Even though it was designed to impress event attendees, local residents fell in love with the concept, and it's become a NYC staple ever since, so much so that it occurs both in the summer and in the wintertime. Here's everything you need to know about NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019:

NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019 dates

New York City welcomes back its famous summer restaurant week from July 22 to August 16.

How many spots are participating in NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019?

Over 370 restaurants will be participating in this delicious, city-wide event.

Price for meals during NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019

Each restaurant participating will be offering two-course lunches for $26 and/or $42 for a three-course dinner. There are supplement charges for specific menus, items, and alcoholic beverages.

How to make reservations for NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019

It is recommended that you make reservations. You can make reservations by checking out this website and searching for the name of the restaurant.

Official NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019 hashtag

If you're looking for an instagrammable meal, we suggest scanning through the official #nycrestaurantweek on Instagram.

Since almost 400 places are participating, we've rounded up the eight best spots for you to check out this Restaurant week, from classic Italian food to Beijing-inspired dishes. Below we shared our dinner suggestions, and before you go, don't forget to check out each restaurant's full menu online.

Best places to eat for NYC Summer Restaurant Week 2019

Photo Credit: Antica Pesa

Antica Pesa

If you love Italian food more than anything, you're in luck. Antica Pesa can cure your craving for Italian food in Brooklyn. This year they as part of their antipasti portion of the menu, they are offering Tartare di Manzo con Uovo Fritto, which is a rich beef tartare with salt, pepper, mustard, topped off a perfectly fried egg and crumble. For main, we suggest checking out their Trofie Pesto e Burrata which is imported pasta paired with pesto, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, extra virgin all olive oil and creamy burrata. Finally, for dessert, check out their classic Tiramisu.

Sunday to Thursday 6 p.m.–10p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 p.m.–11 p.m., 115 Berry Street, Brooklyn

The Flatiron Room

The Flatiron Room is known as one of the best whiskey spots in the world. They are a classic and timeless spot complete with live music. Their restaurant week menu features perfectly crispy pan-crusted Portobello fries with luxe saffron aioli; Thyme roasted chicken with rainbow chad, cacio e pepe orzo, and caramelized white wine shallot sauce. To finish off your dinner, they are offering something called Chocolate Oblivion, which is fudge-like cake, with some crème Fraiche and more.

Monday to Saturday 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday .5 p.m. – 12 a.m., 37 W 26th St, New York, NY 10010

Blue Fin

Blue Fin is a paradise for all seafood lovers. Although this spot is in the middle of Times Square, the meal will take you to the waterfront. For restaurant week, as an appetizer, they are offering caramelized figs and yellow peaches complete with aged balsamic whipped ricotta and topped with watercress. For a main, we suggest trying their lobster coral and ricotta gnocchi with baby shrimp, fresh corn, green squash, and cauliflower. For dessert check out their Valrhona chocolate cheesecake topped with locally made strawberry ice cream and paired with a passion fruit anglaise.

Sunday – Monday 7:00a.m. – 11:00p.m. , Tuesday – Thursday: 7:00a.m. – 11:30 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 7:00a.m. – 12:00a.m. , 1567 Broadway (at 47th Street)

DaDong

DaDong is a restaurant by celebrity chef, Chef Dong Zhenxiang. The menu is full of Beijing-inspired dishes, that will bring your taste buds on an exotic adventure. For an appetizer consider the refreshing cold avocado noodles with a spicy Sichuan sauce. For your entrée taste, the wonderful prime chili diced short ribs and for dessert, we recommend checking out their iced glutinous rice with peanuts and fresh summer fruits.

Monday-Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., 3 Bryant Park

Bluebird London

If you're dreaming about going across the pond, Bluebird London is the perfect spot to get a taste of London. Start your meal with their luxurious chicken liver and foie gras parfait paired with oranges, carrots, and toasted brioche. Enjoy roasted chicken with vibrant green asparagus with a lemon sherry sauce as your main dish. Finish off your meal with British favorite sticky toffee pudding, a sweet cake drenched in butterscotch and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday to Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday & Monday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., 10 Columbus Circle, At 58th Street, 3rd Floor

Delmonico's

Delmonico's is the first-ever fine dining restaurant in the country, and it's been opened since 1837, and it's well-known for creating some of America's most iconic dishes. For restaurant week this summer, they are offering an appetizer of exquisite heritage pig "Bolognese" on top of cavatelli noodles paired with some sharp Ricotta Salata. For an entrée, we suggest checking out their savory salt-brick Amish chicken done in their famous a la Keene style. Although there is an $8 supplement charge, there's no better place to try Baked Alaska then the birthplace of it. Let your tastebuds embrace the iconic, walnut cake with apricot jam, topped off with banana gelato and a classic meringue.

Monday – Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., 56 Beaver Street

Bodega Negra

For those looking for the south of border flavor this restaurant, week look no further than Bodega Negra. Start off your meal with cheesy Queso Fundido, completely with chorizo, creamy rajas ( pepper in a cream sauce), with soft corn tortillas. For a main, we suggest trying out their tasty Arracheras which is perfectly charred skirt steak, with juicy grilled peach salsa, chimole black beans, and delicate flour tortillas. Finish off your meal with a classic flan paired with summer fruits, coconut and finished off with whipped cream.

Everyday 5:30 p.m. to late, 355 W 16th St

The Irvington

The Irvington is known for its Mediterranean -influenced American classics, so if you want to step out of your comfort zone, this is the ideal spot for you. For starters, we suggest trying out their grilled octopus, paired with crispy potatoes and peppery arugula, topped with spicy harissa. For your entrée enjoy a bit of wild striped bass with market-fresh tomato Panzanella (bread salad) with a refreshing basil salad. To make your meal even more refreshing choose their watermelon sorbet for dessert, it has frozen goat cheese, Greek kataifi and drizzled with wildflower honey.

Monday - Sunday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., 201 Park Ave South