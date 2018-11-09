NYC Veterans Day Parade 2018: Start time, route, street closures

The NYC Veterans Day Parade will take place this Sunday to celebrate and honor the service of military veterans and those currently serving in the military.

The annual NYC Veterans Day Parade has been in existence since 1919. The first parade celebrated veterans of World War I which lasted from July 28, 1914, to November 11, 1918.

This year’s Veterans Day Parade will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The United States Army is this year’s featured military branch, but members of other branches such as the United States Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard are also represented at the parade.

According to the official New York City Veterans Day Parade organization website, more than 300 military elements and approximately 20 to 30,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s NYC Veterans Day Parade ranging from military veterans to youth groups to high school marching bands from around the country.

The Grand Marshal for the 2018 NYV Veterans Day Parade is Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg who served in Afghanistan.

If you’re planning on going to the NYC Veterans Day Parade here’s everything you need to know including the start time, route, street closures and how to watch on TV if you will not be attending.

NYC Veterans Day Parade start time, route

The New York City Veterans Day Parade will take place in Manhattan on Sunday, November 11 at 11 a.m. and will end around 3:30 p.m. According to parade organizers, the opening ceremony will take place next to Madison Square Park at 24th Street and Fifth Avenue at 10 a.m.

The parade will travel north on Fifth Avenue for 1.2 miles from 26th to 46th Street.

NYC Veterans Day Parade map

NYC Veterans Day Parade street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the followings streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST for the 2018 NYC Veterans Day Parade.

Formation

— Broadway between 5th Avenue and 27th Street

— 5th Avenue between Broadway and 23rd Street

— 24th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route

— 5th Avenue between 24th Street and 46th Street

Dispersal

— 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 48th Street

Festival

— 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

NYC Veterans Day Parade: TV schedule, live stream

The 2018 Veterans Day Parade will air live on PIX11 in the New York City area. A live stream of the parade will be available on the official Veterans Day Parade organization's website.