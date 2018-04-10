Embattled NYCHA head Shola Olatoye to resign

Olatoye, who has headed the agency for four years, has come under fire for NYCHA conditions, including the recent lead paint inspection scandal.

Embattled NYCHA Chairwoman Shola Olatoye is slated to step down from the beleaguered public housing agency she was appointed to run four years ago, a city official confirmed to the New York Daily News.

The move comes after Olatoye, 43, has come under increasing criticism for NYCHA conditions, including a Department of Investigation inquiry late last year that unveiled she falsely certified lead paint inspections in roughly 55,000 units to federal regulators.

Olatoye is expected to resign at the Ocean Bay Bayside Houses in the Rockaways alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio, who appointed her to the agency and who will tour the public housing complex.

The mayor has tapped Stanley Brezenoff as interim chair of NYCHA. De Blasio previously appointed Brezenoff to be the interim head of the city’s Health + Hospitals in 2016, an organization he ran in the early 1980s.

“With a proven track record of transforming large agencies, I’m confident that Stan Brezenoff will help to continue our progress while we search for a new chair,” de Blasio said Monday.

On Monday, de Blasio called Olatoye, a “change agent from Day One,” adding that NYCHA “crime is down. Repairs are faster. Finances are stabilized and NYCHA is putting record investment from the city to work making life better for the 400,000 New Yorkers that call NYCHA home.”

Olatoya said Monday her time as NYCHA chair was “an honor” and that she leaves the agency “secure in the knowledge that we created a path for a stronger and safer NYCHA in the years ahead,” CBS New York reported.