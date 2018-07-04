NYPD detective arraigned on charges of stalking ex

NYPD Detective Lori Campbell was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of stalking an ex-girlfriend, official misconduct and criminal mischief.

According to NBC New York, prosecutors say that the 51-year-old Campbell used her police powers to harass and torment a former ex-lover, Allison Jones and her husband, Franklin Harding, per ​a Brooklyn Supreme court indictment.

Lisa Campbell is a former aide to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

The NYPD detective is accused of sending more than 2,400 text messages to the unidentified woman, as well as throwing urine at her front door, menacing, intimidating a witness, following her in an unmarked police car, spray painting security cameras outside of the woman’s home, attacking her and more.

Following the attack last December, the woman was sent to the hospital for pacemaker repairs.

According to the NY Post, Campbell and Jones were involved in a brief relationship back in 2004. Jones went on to marry Harding after breaking up with Campbell.

It wasn’t until last year in September, Campbell began harassing her former girlfriend and her husband. She even went as far as to run NYPD database searches on the couple more than a handful of times.

Campbell has since been suspended from her job. During her arraignment on Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty in a Brooklyn court.

"This defendant used her high-ranking position as a detective at 1 Police Plaza to bully and intimidate the complaint witness and her husband," Assistant District Attorney Adriana Rodriguez said at Campbell's arraignment.

Campbell’s attorney, Marissa Gillespie, insists that her client is not guilty.

“My client has been a decorated NYPD officer for 18 years without incident. Lived in Brooklyn for 40 years and has a daughter in grad school. She will fight these charges,” said Gillespie.

The NYPD detective was released on her own personal recognizance.