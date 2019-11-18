Serial tire slasher on the loose in Brooklyn

NYPD is looking for someone who has slashed over 30 cars in Brooklyn overnight.

NBC reported that NYPD spent a Sunday afternoon investigating the slashing incident in Bay Ridge.

It was reported that at least 31 cars were vandalized overnight between Mackay Place and 72nd street.

Car owners in the neighborhood want answers.

Suzy Falzarano told NBC that, "Why would someone go around slashing tires? It just doesn't make and sense. What person in their right mind would do that?"

Falzarano's car was one of the many damaged overnight.

NYPD told outlets that intentional damage like that is quite common in the neighborhood. Since October, 35 cars had tire slashes or were keyed along Shore Road.