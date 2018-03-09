Metro-North Harlem Line suspended between Goldens Bridge and Southeast

There is no Metro-North Harlem Line service between Goldens Bridge and Southeast “until further notice,” the MTA said.

Due to several power poles that were downed during Winter Storm Quinn, there will be no Metro-North Harlem Line service between Goldens Bridge and Southeast “until further notice,” the MTA said Friday afternoon.

Affected stations are Goldens Bridge, Purdy’s, Croton Falls, Brewster and Southeast. Trains will run as normal at the 27 stations between Goldens Bridge and Grand Central Terminal and the eight between Southeast and Wassaic, the MTA said.

Passengers are asked to use the Hudson Line if possible, and Metro-North will cross-honor tickets for all other lines and branches.

The agency is currently working with the MTA Bus Company to outline substitute bus service and the railroad will “provide further information when it is available,” it said.

Winter Storm Quinn, the second nor’easter to hit the Northeast in a week, left more than 1 million people without power across the region and brought up to 3 feet of snow in some areas as well as a rare occurrence of “thunder snow.”