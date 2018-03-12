St. Patrick's Day Parade 2018: NYC Street closures, MTA info, how to watch online

The 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018 is set to take place Saturday, March 17, beginning at 11 a.m. The 257th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march along Fifth Avenue starting at 44th Street and end at 79th Street. The parade will end at 4:30 p.m.

Approximately 150,000 people participate in the parade each year and around 2 million people will line up along Fifth Avenue to watch the parade and celebrate Irish and Irish-American culture and heritage.

Loretta Brennan Glucksman, co-founder of Glucksman Ireland House at New York University has been named as the Grand Marshall of the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Before heading out to the parade you should know that several streets will be closed during the parade, so be prepared. If you plan to attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade or if you’re watching it from home, we’ve answered a few questions you may have before Saturday.

When is St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018?

The Parade will take place on Saturday, March 17 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. NBC 4 New York will broadcast the parade.

How to watch St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018 (TV, live stream)

You can watch the live broadcast on TV or online. NBC will begin coverage of the 2018 St Patrick’s Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. and continue its coverage until 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. You can also watch the parade online at nbcnewyork.com.

Will it snow on St. Patrick’s Day?

Weather in New York City has been unpredictable lately and the city is expected to get hit with its third nor’easter in 10 days. Despite the not-so-favorable weather conditions in recent days, it doesn’t appear that it will snow during the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but it will be chilly. According to weather.com, it will be sunny and 44 degrees during the parade. It will be chilly, so make sure you're bundled up.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018 MTA service info

The best way to get to the parade is to use public transportation. The 4/5/6/F/N/R/W/Q trains all travel along Lexington Avenue and will drop you off at different spots along the parade route, anywhere between 44th and 79th Streets on the East Side. If you take the train to Grand Central Station, you will be close to the parade. If you’re taking the train to Penn Station, it will take you around 20 minutes to walk to 44th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Because the parade is on a Saturday this year, the MTA will operate on a weekend schedule. If you’re a New Yorker, you already know that trying to get around on the weekend can be a nightmare, especially when there’s ongoing track work. We suggest you check the MTA Weekender site for the latest updates on MTA service.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

The parade will begin at 44th Street and travel up Fifth Avenue to 79th Street. If you’re looking to take great photos of the parade, a good place to stand could by near St. Patrick’s Cathedral located between 50th and 51st Streets on Fifth Avenue. If you’re standing on the east side of the street, you can capture the parade with the iconic church in the background.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018 street closures

According to the Department of Transportation and the New York City Police Department, the following streets will be closed during the parade:

— 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

— Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

— Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

— Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

— 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue