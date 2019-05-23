Subway surfers may be screwing up your NYC commute

A still of the subway surfer. He was last seen, May 21, 2019, at around 5:43 pm heading north on a #2 train at the west 14th and 7th Avenue station.

Someone has been intentionally pulling the subway breaks to ruin commutes around the city.

Earlier this week the NYCT Subway account shared on Twitter that someone was purposely pulling the 2/3 lines emergency breaks. Luckily, no one has been injured, just inconvenienced.

We suspect someone has intentionally disrupted thousands of commutes on the 2/3 lines today by activating multiple trains’ emergency brakes. If you see any suspicious behavior, please @ or DM us details ASAP, including car #, so we can get trains back on schedule. May 21, 2019

These break-pulling incidents have been happening frequently for a few months, and potentially for years. According to an interview with Pix11, MTA chairman Pat Foye said, “We were reluctant to discuss because of copycats,” Although they are seeking out an individual, they believe there could possibly be a group of people pulling the breaks.

Just like any villain, this subway surfer has a signature M.O. According to an article by Jalopnik.com, “The suspect disrupts service primarily on the 2 and 5 lines from Flatbush Avenue in central Brooklyn to midtown Manhattan.”

They went on to include that the subway surfer, “… climbs aboard the rear of the train as it departs a station, unlocks the safety chains, somehow gets into the rear cab, and triggers the emergency brakes. Then, he disappears, most likely through the subway tunnels and out an emergency exit.” Pix11 also reported that the criminal “…somehow has keys to a locked panel where the emergency brake switch is located.”

These subway surfers have not been caught; however, NYPD have recently put out a video of a supposed subway surfer. He is described as a twenty to thirty-something with brown eyes and black hair.

WANTED for RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On 05/21, 5:40pm, a black man, 20-30 years-old, rode on the back of a northbound 2 train in area of W14 st & 7th Ave in Manhattan & activated the subway emergency brake. Not only is it not cool, it’s very dangerous. Call @NYPDTips at 800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/7xOk6qNb12 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 23, 2019

The NYPD and MTA want the public’s to help catch the subway surfer of New York City, because what kind of monster does this fun? After a long day at work, no one wants to be trapped in a non-air-conditioned, overcrowded car.

According to another tweet published by NYPD Crime Stoppers, this subway surfer was last seen, May 21, 2019, at around 5:43 p.m. heading north on a #2 train at the west 14th and 7th Avenue station.

🚨WANTED🚨for RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT riding outside on the northbound #2 train on West 14 Street & 7 Avenue #chelsea #manhattan @NYPD13Pct on 05/21/19 @ 5:43 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him?Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/YrLWD1TwCS — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 23, 2019

Anyone with information can contact the NYPD tip line at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or directly message them on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are anonymous.