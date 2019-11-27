Temporary Lane closures suspended for holiday weekend

From Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday morning, temporary lane closures in New York state will be suspended to help ease holiday travel.

“Suspending roadwork this busy holiday weekend allows motorists to spend less time on the road, and more time with friends and family," said New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll.

The suspension is part of Governor Cuomo’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to help minimize congestion and delays due to work on bridges and construction. However, some work will continue. For a list of Thruway lane closures, check out thruway.ny.gov.

There will also be an impaired driving enforcement campaign from November 27 to December 1. The campaign is designed to help prevent unsafe driving. Law enforcement will be stopping and arresting impaired drivers.

Governor Cuomo said in a press release that, "The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year and we want to do all we can to ease congestion and help New Yorkers get where they need to go safely and quickly."

Gov. Cuomo added that “I urge all motorists to drive safely, stay alert and don’t drive distracted - and if you need to answer a phone call or text, use one of the many rest areas or text stops. I wish all New Yorkers a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”

This Thanksgiving weekend, Gov. Cuomo also wants all New Yorkers to remind New Yorkers to follow the Move Over law this weekend. The law requires motorists to move over or slow down for ambulances, tow trucks, law enforcement vehicles, fire vehicles, construction, or maintenance vehicles.

“The suspension of construction during the busy Thanksgiving travel period will help keep traffic moving and also improve safety for motorists along our highways," said New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. "State Troopers will be highly visible throughout the weekend, and we urge drivers to do their part by obeying posted speed limits, putting away their smart phones, and planning for a safe ride home if holiday plans include alcohol.”