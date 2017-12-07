Pedestrians struck by vehicle on lower Broadway

The scene was crowded with onlookers as police worked to remove victims on stretchers.

A vehicle struck up to three people along lower Broadway on Thursday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. in what police believe to be an incident of road rage.

The vehicle remained on the scene, near the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street across from Zuccotti Park, according to Pix11. The twisted wreckage of a bicycle was seen under an SUV. The cyclist and the other two pedestrians were expected to survive, NYPD said.

DEVELOPING: Three pedestrians hit by a car in Lower Manhattan. Early reports indicate one victim is critically injured. Officials are investigating whether or not the collision was intentional. pic.twitter.com/MqXMbgC2i3 — Citizen (@citizenapp) December 7, 2017

The crime-reporting app Citizen showed crowds of people gathered as authorities worked to remove injured people from the scene and also relayed that the driver was being questioned by police.

A witness at the scene said NYPD took a man into custody at the scene. A rescue respondent at the scene told Metro that the incident appeared to be an accident, "not intentional." Police said at a press conference that they believe the incident was related to road rage.

It was a chaotic day at that particular intersection. Earlier Thursday, the bomb squad responded to the same location after reports of a suspicious package that ended up being luggage.

This is a developing story.