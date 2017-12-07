Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

Pedestrians struck by vehicle on lower Broadway

The scene was crowded with onlookers as police worked to remove victims on stretchers.
By
Jason Nuckolls
 Published : December 07, 2017 | Updated : December 07, 2017
VIEW GALLERY 3 Photos
  • Image Zoom
    1 of 3

    The aftermath of a vehicle crash on lower Broadway. (Evan Rodriguez)

  • Image Zoom
    2 of 3

    The aftermath of a vehicle crash on lower Broadway. (Evan Rodriguez)

  • Image Zoom
    3 of 3

    Another look at the crash scene on Broadway. Photo: Evan Rodriguez

A vehicle struck up to three people along lower Broadway on Thursday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. in what police believe to be an incident of road rage. 

The vehicle remained on the scene, near the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street across from Zuccotti Park, according to Pix11. The twisted wreckage of a bicycle was seen under an SUV. The cyclist and the other two pedestrians were expected to survive, NYPD said. 

The crime-reporting app Citizen showed crowds of people gathered as authorities worked to remove injured people from the scene and also relayed that the driver was being questioned by police. 

RelatedArticles
NYPD investigates suspicious package in Lower Manhattan 12/07/17
3 killed in separate Bronx car crashes 11/10/13

A witness at the scene said NYPD took a man into custody at the scene. A rescue respondent at the scene told Metro that the incident appeared to be an accident, "not intentional." Police said at a press conference that they believe the incident was related to road rage. 

It was a chaotic day at that particular intersection. Earlier Thursday, the bomb squad responded to the same location after reports of a suspicious package that ended up being luggage. 

This is a developing story. 

 
Tags:BroadwayNYCcar crash
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending