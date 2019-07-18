WATCH: NYC man nearly washed away by floodwater at subway station

A man was pushed to the platform by floodwater as the train was pulling into the station at the Court Sq. stop.

A video showing floodwater causing a man to fall on the platform at a subway station as the train was coming has gone viral.

The incident happened at the Court Square 23rd St subway station.

A man was standing on the subway platform waiting for the train to arrive when a gush of water came from behind a wood construction, appearing to knock him to the ground within a few feet of the tracks as the train was pulling into the station. According the video caption, the incident took place Wedneday night, after the city was hit with heavy rains.

The Subway Creatures blog uploaded the six-second video clip to its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and it has gone viral.

The video has been viewed thousands of times and received comments on social media ranging from complaints about the MTA's infrastructure to questions about the person filming the video and not helping the man who was on the ground.

The man appears to look in the direction of the person filming and then the video stops. It’s unclear if the person stopped filming to assist the man who fell to the ground.

VIDEO: Man gets knocked down by water inside flooded train station

New York City was hit with heavy rains last night causing other flooding incidents to occur at stations thoughtout the subway system.