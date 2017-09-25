Video shows subway surfer regretting his decision

The caption on Subway Creatures’ Instagram pretty much says it all: “He’s got that ‘I made a big mistake’ face.”

A video shared on Instagram shows a man regretting his decision to subway surf in New York City. (Instagram/@SubwayCreatures)

Just days after a teen was seriously injured while subway surfing, a video of another person riding outside a New York City subway train has gone viral.

He's got that 'I made a big mistake' face #subwaycreatures A post shared by SubwayCreatures™ (@subwaycreatures) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The video, posted to Instagram on Sunday by Subway Creatures, had 223,557 views as of Monday. It shows a man looking frightened as he seemingly hangs on to the doors while his T-shirt flaps in the breeze as the train speeds along.

The caption pretty much says it all: “He’s got that ‘I made a big mistake’ face.”

via GIPHY

When reached for comment, the MTA said only that subway surfing is “illegal and extremely dangerous.”

The NYPD seconded that. “Each year we see teens killed engaging in so-called subway surfing,” the department told Metro. “This is the primary reason we enforce rules prohibiting moving between the train cars.”

Last Tuesday, a 13-year-old subway surfer was injured after he hit a sign and fell off an F train near Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in serious condition, the New York Daily News reported, and suffered cuts on his face and stomach – and also had ruptured his testicles.