How to watch Three Identical Strangers for free in NYC

Bring along your siblings for the tale of how three triplets were reunited.

Want to watch Three Identical Strangers? Here's a chance to see it for free, for some people at least. Image: NEON

Have you had a chance to watch Three Identical Strangers yet?

The documentary has received rave reviews since it opened at the box office earlier this month and currently boasts a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It already snagged a Sundance Film Festival award.

If you’ve missed all the hype, here’s a brief overview: The documentary focuses on three triplets, Bobby Shafran, Eddy Galland and David Kellman, who had been separated at birth and coincidentally reunited as adults in the 1980s.

The triplets were born right here in New York on July 12, 1961. They were born at Long Island Jewish Hospital, according to a Twitter account for the documentary, “setting off what would become the most amazing, incredible, remarkable true story ever told.”

57 years ago today, a set of triplets were born at Long Island Jewish Hospital, setting off what would become the most amazing, incredible, remarkable true story ever told. Pictured (L to R): Eddy, David, Bobby. #ThreeIdenticalStrangers pic.twitter.com/ABEApFv47f — Three Identical Strangers (@iiistrangers) July 12, 2018

Critics who've had a chance to watch Three Identical Strangers have called it "gripping" and "more compelling than most fiction." The documentary also has a fan in Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse.

Here's how you can watch Three Identical Strangers for free in NYC

Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based theater chain, is a pretty luxurious movie-going experience, with reclining chairs, boozy milkshakes and a full-on food menu that you can order from throughout the film without ever getting up.

Unfortunately, going to the movies has become more costly of a night out across the board, but “multiples” in New York City are in luck. If you’re a twin, triplet, or any other iteration of a “multiple,” you can watch Three Identical Strangers for free at Alamo Drafthouse — as long as you come all together.

League made the announcement in a recent blog post. In fact, he loved the documentary so much, he encouraged everyone to watch Three Identical Strangers.

“The film is a masterful accomplishment of cinematic narrative. More than merely a biography, Strangers is a white-knuckle, true-crime thriller, a story the likes of which you have never seen before,” he wrote.

“I don’t often make a public, personal recommendation for a film. Three Identical Strangers, however, compels me to write and champion it to everyone,” he continued. “From my perspective, EVERYONE will love this movie. If you don’t, please let us know, and I will personally refund your money and buy you a (non-alcoholic) drink as an apology for leading you astray and wasting your time.”

Then, he added a note to triplets, twins and other multiple siblings: “If you're a multiple (twins, triplets, quadruplets and above) and you see the film together at Alamo Drafthouse and can show ID, your tickets are on us.”

Alamo Drafthouse is located at 445 Albee Square W #4 in Brooklyn. See information on movie times here for when you can watch Three Identical Strangers.