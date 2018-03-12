Suspicious white powder sent to Brooklyn Supreme Court

Local police and fire officials rushed to Brooklyn Supreme Court Monday after a person there opened an envelope containing a suspicious white powder.

Authorities locked down the 8th floor and the 11th floor after the substance was discovered, around 11:45 a.m. The powder, which reportedly had a strange scent, was tested by hazmat officials to see if it was toxic, the New York Daily News reported. The odor was described as "noxious" by a court spokesman, Patch reported. The tests, however, were inconclusive and the powder was sent to the Emergency Services Unit for further testing.

The person who opened the envelope called authorities out of "an abundance of caution." There were no reports of any illness or concerning symptoms, according to FDNY. Officials did not specify the envelope's intended recipient.

Last month, an envelope addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at his Manhattan home was opened by Trump's wife, Vanessa. That powder was found not to be toxic. A Massachusetts man, 24-year-old Daniel Frisiello, was later charged with mailing the substance along with threatening letters.