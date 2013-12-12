MAP: Timeline of mass shootings in the US since 2000

FBI agents ride an armored vehicle to a staging area on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Reuters

Horrific mass shootings like the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting put a renewed spotlight on gun violence, but dozens of American lives have been claimed in mass shootings since 2000, many of which involved the use of high-powered handguns and semiautomatic rifles.

As of February 2018, there have been 32 deadly mass shootings in the United States involving a lone gunman. The latest incident took place on February 14, Valentine's Day, in Parkland, Florida. According to officials, a 19-year-old former student named Nikolas Cruz shot and killed at least 17 students at the school. He was later taken into police custody.

Timeline: Mass shootings since 2000 in the United States

Dec. 26, 2000 —Wakefield, Massachusetts

Michael McDermott, 42, shot and killed seven co-workers at Edgewater Technology using several weapons, including an AK-47.

March 12, 2005 —Brookefield, Wisconsin

Terry Ratzmann, 44, shot and killed seven members of the Living Church of God at a Sheraton hotel with a 9mm handgun before committing suicide.

March 21, 2005 —Red Lake, Minnesota

Jeffrey Weise, 16, shot and killed 10 people before turning the gun on himself, including his grandfather and a police officer, using several weapons, including a 12 gauge shotgun.

Jan. 30, 2006 —Goleta, California

Former postal worker Jennifer San Marco, 44, shot and killed seven people, including several former coworkers, and herself.

Oct. 2, 2006 —Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

Charles Carl Roberts IV shot and killed five female students inside an Amish schoolhouse using several weapons before committing suicide.

Feb. 12, 2007 —Salt Lake City, Utah

Sulejman Talovic, 18, killed five people at Trolley Square Mall with two weapons before he was shot and killed by police.

April 16, 2007 —Blacksburg, Virginia

College student Seung-Hui Cho shot and killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech with two weapons before taking his own life.

Oct. 7, 2007 —Crandon, Wisconsin

Sheriff's deputy Tyler Peterson, 20, shot and killed six people at a post-Homecoming party in an apartment before committing suicide. He used a semiautomatic rifle.

Dec. 5, 2007 —Omaha, Nebraska

Robert A. Hawkins killed eight people and himself using a semiautomatic rifle after entering the Westroads Mall.

Feb. 2, 2008 —Kirkwood, Missouri

Charles Lee Thornton, 52, entered a public city council meeting and shot and killed five people with two handguns before he was shot and killed by police.

Feb. 14, 2008 —Dekalb, Ilinois

Steven Kazmierczak, 27, shot and killed five people on the campus of Northern Illinois University with several semiautomatic weapons before killing himself.

June 25, 2008 —Henderson, Kentucky

Wesley Neal Higdon, 25, killed five people at Atlantis Plastics Factory with a semiautomatic weapon before taking his own life.

April 3, 2009 —Binghamton, New York

Jiverly Antares Wong, a 41-year-old naturalized American citizen from Vietnam, shot and killed 14 people at the American Civic Association with two weapons before killing himself.

August 3, 2010 — Manchester, Connecticut

Omar Thorton, 34, entered a warehouse owned by his former employer, Hartford Distributors, and shot and killed eight people with two semiautomatic weapons before committing suicide.

Sept. 6, 2011 —Carson City, Nevada

Eduardo Sencion, 32, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle in an IHOP restaurant, killing four people and himself.

July 20, 2012 —Aurora, Colorado

James Holmes, 25, shot and killed 12 people in a movie theater during the premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" using several weapons, including a semiautomatic rifle.

Aug. 5, 2012 —Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Wade Michael Page, 40, killed four people with a semiautomatic weapon inside a Sikh temple before turning the gun on himself.

Dec. 14, 2012 —Newtown, Connecticut

Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed his mother and 26 people inside Sandy Hook Elementary School before turning the gun on himself.

March 13, 2013 —Herkimer, New York

Kurt Meyers, 64, killed four people at a car wash and barbershop with a shotgun before he was shot and killed by police.

Sept. 16, 2013 —Washington, D.C.

Aaron Alexis, 34, shot and killed 12 people inside the Washington Navy Yard with a 12-gauge shotgun before he was shot and killed by police.

June 7, 2013 —Santa Monica, California

John Zawahri, 23, opened fire in a home and later on the campus of Santa Monica College, killing five people with a semiautomatic rifle. He was killed during a shootout with police.

July 26, 2013 —Hialeah, Florida

Pedro Alberto Vargas, 42, shot and killed six people with a semiautomatic weapon in his apartment complex before setting fire to his own apartment. He was shot and killed by a SWAT team.

September 14, 2014— Bell, Florida

Don C. Spirit, 51, shot and killed his granddaughter and six grandchildren before turning the gun on himself.

May 17, 2015— Waco, Texas

Rival motorcycle gangs kill nine at a restaurant in Waco, Texas. There were over 170 arrests made after the incident.

June 17, 2015 — Charleston, S.C.

Dylann Roof, 21, walks into a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina and kills nine people.

Oct. 1, 2015—Roseburg, OR.

Christopher Harper-Mercer enters Umpqua Community College in southwest Oregon opens fire and kills nine, wounding seven others before police shot him to death.

November 27, 2015— Colorado Springs, Colorado

Robert Lewis Dear storms in a Planned Parenthood health clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado and kills three people and wounding nine.

December 2, 2015— San Bernardino, California

A man and a woman walk into a holiday party both armed with assault weapons and kill 14 people and wounding 17 others.

June 12, 2016 — Orlando, Florida

Omar Mir SeddiqueMateen, 29, killed 49 people and injured 53 at Pulse – a popular gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. President Barack Obama described the horrific event as an "act of terror and hate."

October 1, 2017 — Las Vegas, Nevada

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel during a country music concert located at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing more than 50 people and injuring about 200 others.

November 5, 2017 — Sutherland Springs, Texas

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26 entered First Baptist Church during in Sutherland Springs, Texas during service, killing at least 26 people and wounding at least 20.

February 14, 2018 — Parkland, Florida

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida walked into the school, and killed 17 students, according to federal officials before taken into police custody.

April 22, 2018 — Nashville, Tennessee

Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old man opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Nashville, killing four people and wounding two. An AR-15 rifle was found at the scene.

May 18, 1018 — Santa Fe, Texas

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, walked into Santa Fe High School and opened fire, killing at least eight people including fellow students. According to Reuters, the male student entered the school around 8 a.m.

June 28, 2018. — Annapolis, Maryland

At least five people were killed at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Police and witnesses say the suspected gunman was taken into police custody around 5 p.m. EST.

August 26, 2018 — Jacksonville, Florida

David Katz, 24, was attending a Madden NFL 19 video game tournament and opened fire with two handguns, killing two, injuring 10, before turning the gun on himself.

October 27, 2018 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Robert D. Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue shouting anti-Semitic slurs, opened fire and killed 11 people using an AR-15-style assault rifle.

November 7, 2018 — Thousand Oaks, California

A man dressed in all black and carrying a handgun opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill, a country and western dance hall located in Thousand Oaks, California, killing at least 12 people including a sheriff's deputy who arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

February 15, 2019 — Aurora, Illinois

Gary Martin, a 45-year-old factory worker killed five people at the Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing plant in the suburbs of Chicago with a .40 caliber handgun. He was later killed by police in a shootout.

May 31, 2019 — Virginia Beach, Virginia

DeWayne Craddock, a 40-year-old civil engineer working for the Virginia Beach Public Utilities Department, fatally killed 12 people. All but one of the people fatally killed were city workers. Craddock was shot and killed by police.

