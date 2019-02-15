Multiple police, civilians shot at manufacturing facility in Illinois

Police in Aurora, Illinois responded to reports of a shooting at manufacturing facility Friday afternoon. A gunman opened fire inside the facility and multiple people were shot.

The shooting took place at the Henry Pratt Company. Aurora is located just outside of Chicago.

The FBI, ATF and local police responded to the scene around 2:37 p.m. According to the Aurora Police Department, the suspect was apprehended.

The Daily Herald reports that at least four police officers and multiple civilians have been wounded by gunfire and were transported to local hospitals in the area near the facility.