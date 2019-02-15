News

Multiple police, civilians shot at manufacturing facility in Illinois

A witness told CNN he recognized the suspected shooter as a coworker.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 15, 2019 Updated : February 15, 2019
Aurora, Illinois shooting

The Henry Pratt company. 

Google Maps 

Police in Aurora, Illinois responded to reports of a shooting at manufacturing facility Friday afternoon.  A gunman opened fire inside the facility and multiple people were shot.

The shooting took place at the Henry Pratt Company. Aurora is located just outside of Chicago.

The FBI, ATF and local police responded to the scene around 2:37 p.m. According to the Aurora Police Department, the suspect was apprehended.

The Daily Herald reports that at least four police officers and multiple civilians have been wounded by gunfire and were transported to local hospitals in the area near the facility. 

 

The four wounded police officers are in stable condition. 

Aurora, Illinois shooting suspect

A witness told CNN that he recognized the suspected shooter was carrying a pistol with a green laser. CNN reports that the witness recognized the suspected shooter as a coworker before evacuating the facility.

The name of the suspected shooter has not been released yet.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation of the area in case there are more people injured.

The Daily Herald reports that nearby schools in the West Aurora Unit District are on lockdown.

 

