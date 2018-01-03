Ellen DeGeneres is a member of the Deep State according to Eric Trump

President Trump's middle son believes this is so because of Twitter.

Eric Trump believes Ellen DeGeneres is a member of the Deep State.

On Tuesday, President Trump’s son tweeted a screenshot of Twitter’s suggested people he should follow. The list included former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. One person who stood out on that list of suggested people to follow on Twitter was talk-show host Ellen Degeneres.

“Shocking... once again, here are the @Twitter 'suggestions' of who I should follow. #DeepState,” Trump wrote in the Tweet, suggesting that Ellen DeGeneres is a member of the so-called Deep State.

As expected, Eric Trump received more than a handful of responses to his tweet.

Not proud to admit this, but I would pay $20 to sit with Eric Trump for ten minutes and have him explain Ellen DeGeneres' shadowy role in the Deep State. — Tod Kelly (@RTodKelly) January 3, 2018

According to feeble- minded Eric Trump, Ellen DeGeneres is now a member of the DEEP STATE. You just can’t make this stuff up. This is so bizarre and comical. — E. Stamos (@BlueinPDX) January 3, 2018

Hey @EricTrump, Twitter probably suggests Ellen from when you tweeted at her trying to out-do her 3.5 million retweeted selfie and got 27 retweets. pic.twitter.com/sdji4SEc1n — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 3, 2018

Eric, there is no Deep State, but your dad says the Deep State comprises non-presidentially appointed civil servants who serve in multiple administrations. Obama and Clinton, by definition, cannot be members of the Deep State. As for Ellen, are you daft? — Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) January 3, 2018

Yes. Ellen. You got her.



It’s over, everyone! Eric caught us. https://t.co/iZVlAqPcE1 — Todd Zeigler (@Doctor_Whaaa) January 3, 2018

Some were quick to point out that Twitter’s algorithm was the reason why Ellen DeGeneres showed up in his list of suggested people to follow, which is probably the case.

Hi Eric, I know you’re not the smart one, but Twitter’s algorithm looks at who you searched for most recently when making suggestions. It looks like you might have recently searched for a Democrat, buddy. — Matt Clendineng (@mattclen2) January 3, 2018

Yea that Twitter algorithm is crazy. Why on earth would it suggest you follow the people you tweet most about!?!? — Marco (@marcorecio) January 3, 2018

I mean you bring them up non stop in every tweet, it is how algorithm works.

You are an idiot — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) January 3, 2018

What is the Deep State?

The “deep state” conspiracy theory is a term that is popular among some Trump supporters. Some people believe there is an alleged group of people with strong connections to civil service who are conspiring against the Trump administration. These individuals could be politicians and civil servants who have the power to influence government policy.

The term was originally used to describe shadow governments in the Soviet Union, but has become popular again during the Trump Administration and is used to describe influential people conspiring to denounce President Trump.

Apparently, Eric Trump believes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is one of those people and didn’t hesitate to include her in the list of people some Trump supporters believe are trying to delegitimize the president.

DeGeneres has yet to post a response to Trump’s bold claims.