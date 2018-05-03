Apparently James Comey sang a Beyoncé song during an FBI briefing

Fired FBI directors — they're just like us!

On a press tour for his new book "A Higher Loyalty," James Comey said he wasn't above singing excerpts from Beyoncé's "Lemonade" when the spirit moved him during FBI briefings.

During an interview with PBS NewsHour on Tuesday, Comey said it once happened when he was getting an update on a case nicknamed "Sandcastles."

"They always have weird code names," Comey explained. “It was ‘Sandcastles,’ and so I said ‘Beyoncé!’ And I was the only one in the room who had any idea what I was talking about. People were like ‘What?’ I said, ‘We built sandcastles’… Honest to God, I sung like that."

Interviewer Judy Woodruff did not press for an online bonus performance, but Comey added that he listens Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift because his kids do.

Twitter enjoyed the revelation that Comey is a member of the Beyhive.

"James Comey singing Beyoncé at work to coworkers who very much do not care is the most relatable thing I’ve ever heard of," said @oureric.

"The true scandal at the FBI: Former director @Comey dropped a Beyoncé reference in an FBI meeting and nobody got it. Let’s call 4 hearings," wrote @tcd004.

"James Comey says he once sang Beyoncé during an FBI briefing. I guess it's not easy discussing Trump's stay at the Moscow Ritz Carlton without thinking "Lemonade," tweeted "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.

In the interview, Comey's hit-it-or-quit-it session continued: He said he doesn't watch "The Americans" (too close to home, uh, work) but that his favorite program is actually NBC's gooey "This Is Us." Comey said he "cries like a baby" after each episode because "it's just so good."

Unsurprisingly, President Trump's bete noire seems to be a bigger reader than pop consumer. He recommended the Ulysses S. Grant biography “Grant” by Ron Chernow, saying it is “a reminder of just how vicious and screwed up our politics have been” and that “we’ve been in places like this before.”

"It was a great reminder that everything you think is new is not new in a lot of ways," said the supertall virtue sundae. The book “talked about Andrew Johnson following Lincoln, and what a demagogue and racist Johnson was, and how ugly it was. I enjoyed that reminder, it centered me a little bit.”