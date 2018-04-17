Barbara Bush dies and Barbara Bush dead spreads on Twitter

Barbara Bush sitting next to her son and former President George W. Bush. Getty Images

Barbara Bush was said to be in “failing health” by a family spokesperson on Sunday and is not going to seek additional medical treatment. Unfortunately this led to premature “Barbara Bush dies” tweets and even “Barbara Bush dead” stories posted online reporting the death of the wife of former United States President George H.W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush. In other words, Mrs. Bush is still with us.

In fact, not only is Bush still alive – she even managed to have a bourbon Sunday night – according to CBS News’ Jenna Gibson.

CBS was one of the outlets that jumped the gun on publishing a “Bush dies” notice as on April 15 CBS News tweeted out “DO NOT PUBLISH – Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92 DO NOT PUBLISH.”

Sadly, they published.

There is also a fake CNN story floating around Twitter regarding the death of Bush.

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92 - CNN https://t.co/WI2SSnSmaK — ulla marggraf Tibbet (@a1german) April 17, 2018

Bush has recently been having difficulty breathing due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Bush gave up smoking in 1968, according to her autobiography, “Barbara Bush: A Memoir.”