When does Hanukkah end - When is it over?

A small group of pre-schoolers from Gan HaYeled learn how to light a Hanukkah menorah from Rabbi Sarah Krinsky at Adas Israel Congregation November 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

Hanukkah is underway as it started on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 2.

The “Festival of lights” is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah each night throughout the holiday period. On the Jewish calendar, Hannukkah is on the 25th day of Kislev.

The eight-day festival marks a period from over 2,500 years ago when the Jewish holy temple was taken over by Syrian-Greek forces. A small Jewish faction called the Maccabees fought back against the Syrian-Greek force and recaptured the temple.

Upon recapturing the temple, the Maccabees realized there was only enough oil in the holy light to keep it lit for one more day. Miraculously, the light did not go out for eight days before more oil was delivered.

This year Hanukkah will end on Monday, Dec. 10.

In 2019, Hanukkah will be celebrated from Sunday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Dec. 30.