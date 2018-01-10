Home
 
Jeff Bezos' net worth makes him the richest man on the planet

The Amazon founder has amassed a huge fortune over the years.
By
Meagan Morris
 Published : January 10, 2018
Jeff Bezos Net Worth
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve got bad news if you’ve ever wondered how Jeff Bezos’ net worth compares to yours: He makes more than you — a lot more.

Even crazier? Jeff Bezos’ net worth is more than other ultra-rich people like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

The Amazon founder was just named as the richest person of all time, according to the Bloomberg billionaire tracker, with a net worth of over $105.1 billion dollars. Much of that wealth is from his 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock — a stock that keeps climbing thanks to a year-long price surge that increased the company’s value by almost 57 percent.

Not bad for a man who started Amazon.com in 1994 and was still headquartered in a one-room office in 1999.

 

 

Don’t feel too bad for Bill Gates’s net worth, though: He would still be number one if it wasn’t for all the money he’s given away to charity via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

It looks like Jeff Bezos’ net worth will only continue to grow, too: Money magazine says that Amazon will permeate every part of our lives by 2028 with services that include prescription medication, a smarter Smart TV, a new cryptocurrency to rival bitcoin — and even Amazon-branded cities.

 
