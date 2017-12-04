When will they hold the net neutrality vote?

Not for a while if these groups have their say.

The net neutrality vote keeps getting bumped, and if you feel like the future of the internet — and many of your bills — hang in the balance, you’re absolutely right.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with the concept of net neutrality, you’ve heard more people talking about it in the last month. The vote, though occasionally masked in the news by the ongoing debate and vote conjecture swirling around the GOP tax plan, stands to shape how you can interact with the web — and how much you’ll pay for it.

If the existing net neutrality regulations are struck down, as Pai advocates, internet and service providers will be able to throttle or block traffic and even sell “fast lanes” that will give larger businesses, who can afford the costs, an advantage in reaching consumers.

We have a primer on what is net neutrality if you want more details.

NOTE: Since the net neutrality vote has been a moving target, keep checking back for updates. Metro US will keep updating the story with the latest on the net neutrality vote until it finally takes place.

When is the net neutrality vote?

The net neutrality vote is currently planned for Thursday, December 14, a date that’s been pushed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. The vote stands to repeal many of the agency’s current net neutrality rules, and many experts predict the repeal will push through.

But this isn’t the first go-round with this. The Trump administration tried to move on the net neutrality vote over the Thanksgiving long weekend, while most of the public was distracted with traveling, cooking and (stressful) family get-togethers.

The timing was suspect to many. “There's a reason that Pai is releasing a plan that he knows will be overwhelmingly unpopular with voters from across the political spectrum on one of the busiest travel days of the year when many journalists are out of the office,” Evan Greer, campaign director of Fight for the Future, told Mashable.

But public and consumer interest groups are advocating for that date to be pushed back.

When do these groups want the net neutrality vote?

Groups working to protect the public are urging the government to wait until a verdict is issued in a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals case. They’re arguing that repealing many of the existing net neutrality rules without having a decision in the case leaves consumers unprotected.

That’s because Pai is saying that, in the event that current net neutrality rules are repealed, ISPs (internet service providers) will be bound by rules that essentially require some transparency in how they handle web traffic. Most consumer complaints would then be handled by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

That’s why these groups are pushing for a delay in the net neutrality vote. The decision coming from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals may limit the FTC’s power over ISPs on matters such as how they handle web traffic. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reheard this case on September 19, and a decision is to come soon.

For this reason, pushing forward the net neutrality vote before this decision on FTC power is passed down creates “‘regulatory gap’ that would leave consumers utterly unprotected,” according to the letter these groups sent Pai.

“In short,” the letter explained, “the FCC has decided to put all remaining consumer protection eggs in one basket, but cannot be troubled to wait until the Ninth Circuit affirms that this approach is actually consistent with the FTC’s own jurisdictional statute.”

The FCC response?

“This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman Pai’s plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled,” an FCC spokesperson commented, concluding “The vote will proceed as scheduled on December 14.”

Keep checking back with Metro US for updates on this developing story.