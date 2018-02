Pics photos Vanessa Trump video - New gallery of former model

The wife of Don Jr was rushed to the hospital Monday

Pictures of Vanessa Trump through the years. Getty Images

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., was taken to a Manhattan hospital Monday after opening a letter than contained white powder.

The letter was addressed to her husband.

Vanessa Trump (maiden name Vanessa Kay Haydon) was reportedly taken to the hospital simply as a precaution and did not suffer any injuries. She is now 40-years-old and is a former model, born and raised in Manhattan. She has five children.

She has several acting credits, including the 2003 film “Something’s Gotta Give,” in which she played, “Beauty.”

Here are some pics, photos and video of Vanessa Trump through the years.

Vanessa Trump video in 2013

