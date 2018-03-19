Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon wants to be New York's governor

If anyone from Sex and the City can truly improve New York, it would be Miranda. Now that dream is real, with Cynthia Nixon announcing she's running for governor.

Miranda Hobbes would be proud. Cynthia Nixon, the real-life alter ego of the Sex and the City lawyer, has made months of rumors official today by announcing she will run for governor of New York against incumbent Andrew Cuomo in 2020.

The actress, who will be 52 years old next month, posted a video on her Twitter account with the announcement:

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Nixon has been active on the New York City political scene for years, campaigning for and donating to the election bid of Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2013. Her wife, Christine Marinoni, is a longtime community activist and is currently works for the city's Department of Education.

She's yet to announce a platform for her campaign, though the video name-checks hot-button issues like income inequality, improving public schools (Nixon attended a public school, and so does her young son Max), health care, mass incarceration and fixing the subway system. Marinoni previously told the Daily News that raising their son has made the couple passionate advocates for universal pre-kindergarten.

Nixon has been busy since wrapping Sex and the City in 2004. She's undertaken what New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum called a "de-Mirandafication" of her career since the hit HBO show, which earned her an Emmy Award in 2004. She's also won a Grammy, another Emmy and two Tony awards, most recently in 2017 for the play The Little Foxes.

Theater was the lifelong New Yorker's original love — at just 18 years old, she made headlines by starring in two productions at the same time in 1984. That's gotta be good preparation for juggling all the drama up in Albany.

As the commenters on her announcement point out, it won't take much for Nixon to win New Yorkers' hearts.