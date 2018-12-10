10 finalists for TIME Person of the Year 2018

Coogler directed Black Panther , the Marvel film praised for its black superhero and predominantly black cast, as well as its storyline rich in African culture. Wakanda forever!

Khashoggi was a Washington Post contributor who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey under the alleged knowledge of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman . The premeditated murder took place on October 2 of this year.

Sparked by the February 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this movement for better gun control saw incredible support from all walks of life. A nationwide rally took place on March 24, and school walkouts have been orchestrated across the country to shed light on gun violence plaguing the U.S.

Trump was TIME Person of the Year in 2016. No matter how you feel about the President of the United States, you can't go a day without hearing about his questionable policies, statements or Twitter account .

Ford's testimony against then-SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh inspired sexual assault survivors nationwide to take part in a #WhyIDidntReport social media movement. Ford risked her career and personal safety to testify about accounts of sexual assault that allegedly took place with she and Kavanaugh were in high school. And, during the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing, the national sexual assault hotline saw a 200 percent surge in calls.

South Korea's president has met with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in three separate summits regarding the future of their shared peninsula. He was elected into presidency in 2017 and is the mediator of tense relations between Donald Trump and Jong-un.

President Putin won Russia's elections back in March. Before the country voted on his re-election, and during an address to lawmakers at Russia's Federal Assembly, Putin showcased an array of new "invincible" nuclear weapons pointed at Florida . This made national news. Putin and Trump's love-hate relationship also continues to make headlines.

The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in a worldwide-broadcasted May wedding and is now expecting a child with the royal. The former Suits actress and philanthropist is one of the first women of color to enter the British royal family.

The government reported in October that 2,600 children were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy . They still need your help. Click through to Metro's guide on how to donate to organizations supporting these families.

It makes sense that Special Counsel Mueller is a finalist for TIME Person of the Year 2018. His investigation into Russian election meddling has consistently made headlines (and has been the subject of countless Trump tweets in the past 12 months alone). People indicted under Mueller's investigation include big names like former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and former campaign chair Paul Manafort .

TIME Person of the Year 2018 will be named tomorrow, December 11.

The magazine has given out a title of this caliber since 1928 when it dubbed American aviator Charles Augustus Lindbergh as 1927 "Man of the Year."

Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, became the first "Woman of the Year" in 1937, and the honor officially became gender neutral in 1999.

According to a write-up about the annual title, former Managing Editor Walter Isaacson described it as "the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse."

Therefore, Person of the Year is a nod to an individual or group that has most readily influenced the news cycle. As TIME points out, this person (or persons) is not necessarily a hero. Adolf Hitler, for instance, was named Person of the Year in 1938.

Editors at TIME make the final decision, but the magazine also has the public weigh in with a reader's choice poll.

In 2017, TIME named "silence breakers" of the #MeToo movement its 2017 Person of the Year.

"This is the fastest moving social change we've seen in decades and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women - and some men, too - who came forward to tell their own stories," Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal told NBC News at the time.

Other past winners include Donald Trump (2016), Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (2015) and Ebola Fighters (2014).

TIME announced this year's shortlist of finalists this morning on the Today Show. TIME Person of the Year 2018 will be revealed on that same show this Tuesday after 7:00 a.m. ET.

The top 10 finalists of 2018 include March For Our Lives activists who rallied together to bring awareness to gun violence post-Parkland shooting, thousands of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford.

In front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the rest of the world, Ford testified about sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS judge Brett Kavanaugh prior to his nomination vote. Her accounts and his emotional denial sparked protests nationwide this fall.

Click through the gallery above for the full list of TIME Person of the Year 2018 finalists.

