'Girls can rape girls': Former The Voice contestant accused of rape

The accuser and the accused used to be best friends, according to both accounts.

Melanie Martinez, musician and former The Voice contestant, wrote she is "horrified and saddened" by the accusations. Photo: Twitter/MelanieLBBH

Many powerful men have been accused of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape, but former The Voice contestant Melanie Martinez has been accused of rape by her former best friend. In breaking news, Martinez has a second accuser.

Timothy Heller, whose Twitter profile reads “yes I’m a girl named Timothy,” accused Martinez of performing non-consensual oral sex and penetration with a sex toy via a #MeToo-inspired tweet on Monday night.

"The only reason I do this now is because I'm hoping because of recent events, people will believe me,” musician Heller wrote in her statement. “If you begin to doubt the abuse taking place in this story, I beg you to imagine her role in this being a man. Girls can rape girls.”

Martinez denied the allegations on Tuesday and called what transpired between the two as consensual.

"What (Timothy) and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time,” Martinez, 22, wrote on Twitter. “We came into each other's lives as we were both starting our careers as artists, and we tried to help each other. We both had pain in dealing with our individual demons and the new paths we were forging, but I truly felt we were trying to lift each other up. She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always.”

Heller also wrote that their friendship was abusive, co-dependent and Martinez enjoyed exercising "power and control."

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

According to Heller’s statement, Martinez pestered her for “hours” about having sex during a sleepover. Heller had a boyfriend at the time and turned down Martinez’s advances.

Heller continued writing that the following night, Martinez insisted the two smoke marijuana and again asked if they could have sex.

"I said every form of no I could think of. As I lay praying to fall asleep, she began touching my arm. I allowed this to happen. Maybe she'd give up. This went on for maybe an hour. I got increasingly uncomfortable," Heller wrote.

Heller wrote that she allowed Martinez to touch her breasts, hoping it would stop there; however, Heller wrote that’s when Martinez raped her.

"Just so there is no confusion, I was molested by my best friend. I lay still, in shock, completely not reciprocating… She performed oral sex on me and then I was penetrated with a sex toy without being asked. That's what happened. The bottom line that I need to always remind myself is that: I said no," Heller wrote.

A second person tweeted that she had a similar experience with The Voice singer.

also- something similar (not r*pe) happened w/ me and mel. she begged me over and over again to sleep with her n i finally gave in. she wore me down. i said yes. but it was not the same with timothy. i will support @timethyheller til the end 💘🌹 https://t.co/NjoQunlxBR — madeleine (@maddiecarina) December 5, 2017

Martinez was born in Astoria, Queens and raised on Long Island. She was a The Voice contestant in 2012 and made it to week five under coach Adam Levine. She released her debut album Cry Baby in 2015 and her next album is rumored to be slated for a January 2018 release.

Heller released her single Sleep on Spotify in October, according to her post on Twitter.