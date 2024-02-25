NFL Combine 2024: How to watch, top storylines & more – Metro US

The NFL Combine is just around the corner. Many consider this to be the marquee event that kickstarts the NFL offseason and it’s the first real chance teams have to get up close and personal with over 300 prospects set to declare for this year’s Draft.

Here’s all you need to know.

How to watch:

What: NFL Combine

When: Tuesday Feb 27th – Sunday March 3rd

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

How: NFL Network will be televising workouts from Thursday Feb 29th- Sunday March 3rd

NFL Combine drills

Agility:

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

3-cone drill

Strength and reach

225 lbs bench press

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

Others

Wonderlic test

Positional drills

Team interviews

Cybex test

Drug screening

Medical

Top NFL Combine storylines

The quarterback tussle

Make no mistake, this is a very good quarterback class. Headlined by Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams, it also features the likes of J.J McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye. These are all players who will be in first-round conversations, and a strong Combine will only encourage those whispers around the league.

It will be interesting to see how McCarthy compares to his classmates. The Michigan product had a scintillating 2023 season that ended in National Championship glory, but he’s still overlooked when discussed with the likes of Daniels and Maye. Can he make a statement in Indy?

The need for speed

It’s very obvious that Marvin Harrison Jr. is the star of this year’s wideout class, but the rest of the group is made up of some very interesting names. There will be a lot of movement in the positional rankings over the next few months and the combine is going to play a large role in that.

Malachi Corley is a name I’m intrigued to get a closer look at. He was one of the big winners at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and a YAC machine who ripped up the turf at Western Kentucky. He should be eyeing a stunning 40-yard dash time.

Combine superstars

The NFL Combine is a place where undrafted guys push themselves into round 5-6, and late-round guys can move up at an alarming rate. The NFL combine is the proving ground for talents hoping to boost their stock and we’ve seen many sharp risers over the years.

Byron Jones changed his entire career trajectory with a record-breaking broad jump, while Anthony Richardson proved just how freakishly athletic he is, convincing the Colts to take a huge shot on him – one that showed early signs of paying dividends before injury.

Who will this year’s biggest Combine heroes be?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy