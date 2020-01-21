NFL notebook: 49ers' Coleman (shoulder) not ruled out of Super Bowl - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman dislocated his right shoulder Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, but he hasn’t been ruled out of the Super Bowl.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the team is waiting on MRI results to determine the severity of the injury. The Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs is on Feb. 2.

Coleman departed in the second quarter of Sunday’s 37-20 trouncing of the Green Bay Packers. He carried six times for 21 yards. Coleman’s injury opened the door for Raheem Mostert to go from splitting carries to being a one-man show. Mostert carried 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Shanahan said safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) also have injuries, but he expects both players to be ready for the Super Bowl.

–Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement a day after the Titans’ loss in the AFC Championship Game.

Pees, 70, previously retired from the Baltimore Ravens after the 2017 season. However, he returned shortly thereafter to join Mike Vrabel’s Titans staff. Pees had coached Vrabel with the New England Patriots.

Pees coached 16 seasons in the NFL, with New England (2004-2009), Baltimore (2010-2017) and Tennessee (2018-19). He won two Super Bowls: XXXIX with New England and XLVII with Baltimore.

–New Carolina coach Matt Rhule named his former Baylor defensive coordinator, Phil Snow, to fill the same position with the Panthers.

Snow, 64, oversaw Rhule’s defense at both Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2013-16) and has also served as the defensive coordinator at UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, Boise State and Eastern Michigan.

He has been coaching at the collegiate level since 1979. His only previous NFL experience came as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions from 2005-08.

–The Houston Texans replaced defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, multiple outlets reported.

Crennel, 72, has been on head coach Bill O’Brien’s staff since 2014 and has coached in the NFL since 1981, including stints as head coach of the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2011-12).

Weaver, 39, played defensive end for the Texans from 2006-08 and has coached Houston’s defensive line since 2016. He has never been a defensive coordinator.

–Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly broke his right thumb during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Alexander revealed the news to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The second-year player was seen leaving the stadium wearing a cast. He told the Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein that X-rays confirmed a fracture in his right thumb.

Alexander played 34 defensive snaps and one on special teams in the Packers’ loss to the 49ers.

–Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as one of five replacements for players from the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill replaces Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey takes Chris Jones’ spot. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark and defensive end Josh Allen replace Tyreek Hill and Frank Clark, respectively, and Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle replaces Travis Kelce.

Four 49ers players had to be replaced on the NFC roster. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin takes Richard Sherman’s spot, and Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham will substitute for Kyle Juszczyk. Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper will step in for San Francisco’s George Kittle. The identity of the replacement for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was not immediately announced.

