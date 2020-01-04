NFL notebook: Cowboys interviewing McCarthy, Lewis for HC job - Metro US

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and longtime Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis were interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, according to multiple outlets.

The Cowboys don’t officially have a vacancy, but Jason Garrett’s contract expires on Jan. 14, and Dallas is reportedly interested in candidates with previous head-coaching experience. McCarthy, 56, has already met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to 4-7-1 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

Lewis, 61, coached the Bengals for 16 seasons and compiled a 131-122-3 record with seven playoff appearances (0-7 record) from 2003-18. Cincinnati fired Lewis after a 6-10 season in 2018 and hired Zac Taylor.

–Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to play in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

The three-time Pro Bowler Ertz is dealing with a rib injury and lacerated kidney that he suffered on the opening drive of the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Eagles two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson (sprained ankle) is questionable despite missing Friday’s practice, but will reportedly not play. Receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) will miss the game. Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core muscle) and safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) are slated to play.

–Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next week for the head-coach openings with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The scheduling will depend on the result of Minnesota’s NFC wild-card playoff matchup on Sunday in New Orleans, per the report. Stefanski, 37, was a finalist for the position last year in Cleveland.

Multiple reports indicated at the time that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam preferred Stefanski, but then-general manager John Dorsey opted for Freddie Kitchens. Kitchens and Dorsey both were fired after a disappointing 6-10 season.

–The New York Giants interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head-coaching position.

Bieniemy, 50, met with team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams in Kansas City. Bieniemy has worked on coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City staff for seven seasons, the last two as offensive coordinator, although Reid calls the plays.

He is the third candidate interviewed since New York dismissed Pat Shurmur on Monday, joining former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard.

–The NFL is reportedly expected to punish the New England Patriots over their video crew’s videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline, which occurred the week before the teams were scheduled to play.

According to a Saturday report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source said that a final decision will most likely be done within two weeks as the league has not received all of their security reports.

Despite the Patriots’ claims that they did not seek any competitive advantage with the filming and the league not finding a connection between the football staff and the filming, per a Washington Post report, the team still could face a significant fine or another penalty such as the loss of a draft pick.

–Veteran New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is the winner of this year’s Bart Starr Award, given annually to the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

The award is voted on by league players. and past winners include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as Hall of Fame members Derrick Brooks and Anthony Munoz.

Peyton Manning won the award in 2015, making the Mannings the first brothers to win the award, which named its first honoree — Steve Largent — in 1989. Eli Manning also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.

