NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly may face battery charge - Metro US

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played in just one game and was cut by two teams last season, was the subject of an active police investigation on Tuesday for possible battery outside his Hollywood, Fla., residence.

A police spokesman confirmed to ESPN that the oft-controversial Brown, 31, is a suspect in an alleged incident related to a moving truck that is parked outside Brown’s home and the moving company’s employees. According to ESPN, Brown’s trainer Glen Holt was later arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. As of Tuesday night, Brown had not been arrested or charged.

TMZ, which first reported the story, has added that a police source says that Brown is being accused of battery and burglary by the driver of the moving truck. Authorities are said to be in the active process of producing a warrant to arrest Brown, whom the source says police are attempting to convince him to surrender peacefully.

According to ESPN, Hollywood police were expected to brief local media before noon ET Wednesday.

–Speaking to reporters in Mobile, Ala., the site of the Senior Bowl, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that a new deal for prized quarterback Dak Prescott is the club’s “No. 1 priority” this offseason.

“It’s been urgent for us,” Jones said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “We certainly want to get that done. That’s our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason is to … hopefully find some resolution to it and get that done.”

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott made $2.12 million in the 2019 season while working on the final season of his rookie contract. After being unable to agree on a long-term deal last summer, the 26-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career, throwing for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. A franchise tag for 2020 would cost the Cowboys more than $33 million, with the salary going past $40 million in 2021 on a potential second franchise tag if no agreement is reached, according to an NFL.com report in the fall.

–The New York Giants are adding another New England Patriots assistant to their coaching staff with Bret Bielema set to join the NFC East team, according to multiple media reports.

Bielema, who was New England’s defensive line coach in 2019, will be on the staff run by recently hired head coach Joe Judge, who was formerly the special teams coordinator of the Patriots. A former collegiate head coach at Arkansas and Wisconsin, Bielema, 50, is expected to work on the defensive side of the ball with new coordinator Patrick Graham, another former Patriots assistant.

Also added to the Giants staff was Jerome Henderson as defensive backs coach, according to a source at ESPN. Henderson was on Jason Garrett’s staff with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Atlanta Falcons as defensive passing game coordinator in 2016. A separate report by AL.com stated that recently fired Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens would also be joining the Giants staff in an unknown role.

–New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason program in the spring, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

In addition to shoulder surgery, Edelman was expected to have an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. It is not certain if that surgery has been performed.

Edelman, 33, recorded 100 receptions for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games this season, his 10th with the Patriots. New England’s season ended with a 20-13 loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card round on Jan. 4.

–The NFL will test an alternative to the onside kick during the Pro Bowl on Sunday. While kickoffs no longer are used in the exhibition game, the teams will have two options at their disposal after scoring on the previous drive.

The first is to have the opponent start its drive at its own 25-yard line. The second option requires the scoring team to gain 15 yards on one play from its own 25-yard line, essentially making it a fourth-and-15 situation. Should the team gain 15 or more yards, it would retain possession. Should it fail, a turnover on downs occurs and the opposition gains possession at the spot of the dead ball.

The rule adjustment is the latest attempt to minimize injuries on kickoffs, which are considered one of the most dangerous plays in football.

–Field Level Media