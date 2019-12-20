NHL roundup: Wild get high-scoring win over Coyotes - Metro US

Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Eric Staal each had a goal and two assists, and Brad Hunt and Ryan Hartman tallied a goal and assist each to lead the Minnesota Wild to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday night.

Minnesota ended a three-game road losing streak, scoring four goals in the second period and four more in the third. The Wild lost a 4-2 lead early in the third period but outscored Arizona 4-3 in the third to get a win over the Pacific Division leaders.

The Coyotes have lost four of their last five at home, and lost goaltender Darcy Kuemper to injury with 3:08 left in the game. Kuemper stopped 25 of 32 Wild shots, replaced in net by Antti Raanta.

A high-scoring third period saw four goals in the first five minutes, with Arizona rallying from a 4-2 deficit on goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the second of the night for Jakob Chychrun.

Islanders 3, Bruins 2 (SO)

Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout as New York won in Boston to end a seven-game losing streak to the Bruins.

Barzal also tallied in regulation, and Johnny Boychuk had a goal and an assist as the Islanders won for the fourth time in their last five games. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves.

Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, who lost for the seventh time in their last eight (1-4-3). Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots.

Flyers 6, Sabres 1

James van Riemsdyk scored two goals, Matt Niskanen added one goal and one assist, and host Philadelphia routed Buffalo.

Mikhail Vorobyev, Ivan Provorov and Tyler Pitlick each scored one goal while Travis Konecny recorded three assists for the Flyers, who won their second in a row. Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier had two assists apiece for the Flyers, who improved to 12-2-4 at home.

Buffalo’s Jack Eichel, who had a 17-game streak with at least one point, was a late scratch with an upper-body injury. The league also ruled that because Eichel missed the game with an injury, his point scoring streak has now come to an end. Victor Olofsson scored the lone goal for the Sabres, who dropped their third in a row (0-2-1).

Stars 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

Tyler Seguin fired in the game-winning goal three minutes into overtime as Dallas rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat host Tampa Bay.

The Lightning’s Tyler Johnson missed a wide-open net in the extra session, and the puck wrapped around to Seguin, who skated in on a two-on-one and zipped a shot over Andrei Vasilevskiy’s left shoulder for the win. It was the eighth goal of the season for Seguin, who also added an assist. Alexander Radulov had a goal and assisted on the game-winner, as the Stars improved to 4-2 in overtime.

The strong play of Anton Khudobin kept the Stars in the game. The backup netminder allowed three goals on 48 shots but only one tally at even strength, and he stopped the last 27 straight shots he faced.

Hurricanes 3, Avalanche 1

Jaccob Slavin scored the go-ahead goal with 1:39 remaining, and Carolina rallied to beat Colorado in Denver.

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer stopped 27 shots for the Hurricanes, who extended their points streak to seven games.

Gabriel Landeskog scored and Philipp Grubauer had 37 saves for Colorado, which lost for the second time in three games following a nine-game points streak.

Blackhawks 4, Jets 1

Patrick Kane had a goal and three assists and Robin Lehner finished with 36 saves to lead Chicago past host Winnipeg.

It was the 12th four-point game of Kane’s career. Alex Nylander had a goal and an assist and Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson also scored goals for Chicago, which improved to 7-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season. The Blackhawks had lost at home to Colorado, 4-1, on Wednesday.

Tucker Poolman scored for Winnipeg, which had a six-game win streak over Chicago snapped. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 28 saves.

Blue Jackets 3, Kings 2 (OT)

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:11 into overtime to lift Columbus past visiting Los Angeles and move the Blue Jackets to 4-0-2 in their last six.

Dubois and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist, Gustav Nyquist had two assists, Boone Jenner scored late in regulation, and Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored, and Jack Campbell made 25 saves for the Kings, who dropped to 4-0-2 in their past six games. Los Angeles lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods, ending a 10-0-0 run.

Senators 5, Predators 4 (OT)

Anthony Duclair scored on a power play 2:40 into overtime as host Ottawa skated to a victory over Nashville.

Nashville erased Ottawa’s 4-1 lead in the third period before Duclair unleashed a blast from the right circle that beat Juuse Saros (19 saves). Duclair’s team-leading 20th goal of the season matched his career high set with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16. It was Duclair’s 10th tally in his past eight games.

Colin White, Vladislav Namestnikov and Artem Anisimov each scored in the second period, and Brady Tkachuk added a power-play goal in the third for the Senators, who improved to 10-5-0 at home this season. Nashville captain Roman Josi scored his fourth goal in three games in highlight-reel fashion to forge a tie at 4 with 6:53 remaining in the third period.

Canadiens 4, Flames 3 (OT)

Max Domi scored the overtime winner as visiting Montreal claimed a comeback victory over Calgary.

Goaltender Carey Price made 24 saves for the win, Montreal’s fifth in six games and second straight on a road trip. The Canadiens generated all kinds of opportunities in the extra frame, and Domi buried his club’s sixth shot in the frame with 1:08 remaining in the action.

Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring thanks to some great work by his linemates. Andrew Mangiapane intercepted a clearing attempt, and then Elias Lindholm fed a wide-open Tkachuk to bury from the side of the net for his 13th goal of the season at the 7:34 mark of the first period.

Canucks 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT)

Chris Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime as host Vancouver defeated Vegas, just its second victory in 10 all-time meetings between the teams.

Elias Pettersson scored twice and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson also tallied for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 39 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden and Mark Stone scored for Vegas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was prevented from tying Curtis Joseph for sixth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list with 454.

