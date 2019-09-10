No punishment for 76ers Mike Scott after fight with Eagles fans - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott will not face disciplinary actions from his team after fighting Eagles fans in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, a team spokesperson told Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer

The spokesperson added that the team evaluated the situation before coming to a decision.

Scott, 31, is a Virginia native who was attending the Eagles’ season-opener against the Washington Redskins wearing a Sean Taylor jersey.

His decision to join Eagles fans’ organized tailgate drew the ire of many fans, including the “F-Lot Crew,” which had a Redskins shirt draped over a coffin in the parking lot.

After taunting Scott, the exchange between the Sixers power forward and fans became physical.

“‘F— the Redskins!’ and ‘F— you!’ were among the insults directed his way — witnesses say tailgaters who escalated the situation directed racial slurs, specifically the n-word, in Scott’s direction in the area by the coffin.”

Video footage showed Scott fighting multiple fans and landing a few punches in the process:

No injuries were reported nor was Philadelphia Police notified of the event.

Scott, who was accompanied by a member of the 76ers’ security staff was ushered away from the tailgate where he went on to watch the game from a suite at Lincoln Financial Field where the Eagles won the game 32-27.

Scott signed a two-year, $9.8 million deal with the 76ers in June after being acquired at the 2019 NBA trade deadline from the Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season with the Sixers off the bench. His role is expected to remain the same in 2019-20 after the 76ers acquired All-Star forward Al Horford in free agency.