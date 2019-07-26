NYC unveils $58 million plan to protect cyclists - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City is putting $58.4 million toward an effort to protect its growing population of bicyclists.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a new plan that includes an accelerated build-out of citywide protected bike lanes, amped up NYPD enforcement of crash-prone intersections, 80 new staffers and new legislation. The plan, dubbed “Green Wave: A Plan For Cycling In New York City,” comes amid a startling rise in the number of cyclist fatalities on NYC streets.

On July 23, there were two cyclist deaths — one in Brooklyn and one in Queens — bringin the total number of biker deaths to 17 so far this year, a stark increase over last year, which saw 10 deaths in total.

The 17 bicyclist fatalities so far this year represent the highest number through July of any year since the launch of Vision Zero in 2014, the mayor’s office said. This year, 12, or 71 percent, of cyclist fatalities have been in Brooklyn, and eight fatalities involved cyclist interactions with trucks.