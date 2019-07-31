NYPD is offering a $10k reward for Brooklyn block party shooting - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police want answers after a Brownsville shooting took a person’s life and injured 11 others over the weekend, and they’re offering up cash to anyone who can help.

NYPD took to Twitter Wednesday to let the public know about a $10,000 reward.

“Up to $10K reward for info leading to the arrest & conviction of the person responsible for the shooting that took place on 7/27/19 at approx 10:52 PM inside of the Brownsville Playground in which 1 person died and 11 others were wounded. Any info, call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.”

The shooting occurred right before 11 p.m., Saturday. It was the end of the Old Timer’s Day, which a block party featuring live music in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn. Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Brooklyn North, NYPD explained to press that the annual Old Timer’s Day “celebrates this community. It celebrates the people who live here in Brownsville, people who lived here and left and want to come back and reconnect with friends and rebuild relationships, and it really celebrates the values of this community.”

The shooting occurred on the Brownsville Playground, which is located along Hegeman Avenue and Sackman street.

The mass shooting had 12 victims, that were all between the ages of 21 to 55, five were female, and the other seven were male.

NBC reported that they all suffered from shots all over their bodies. The person killed was named Jason Pagan, he was 38 years old and was shot in the head.

Victims of the shooting were sent to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale Hospital.

It was reported that at the time of the shooting, there were about 100 police officers on scene. NBC reported that police needed to clear the crowd before bringing in stretchers to help those who were shot.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill spoke during a press conference and shared his thoughts on the shooting, “…so many good things going on in Brownsville, we can’t let one tragic event define this great community.”

As of July 31, there has been no arrests made, but police reported that they are looking for two suspects.

The Brownsville shooting is one of the eight mass shooting that occurred over the weekend, according to gunviolencearchive.org.

If you or anyone you know attended the event, police are asking for any photo or videos taken during the event.

If you are or someone you know has any information about this shooting, they are urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn’t an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential.