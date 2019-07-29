Ocean Casino-Resort Offers Best Sportsbook in Atlantic City - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The sportsbook inside the Ocean Casino-Resort located at the far end of the boardwalk (500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401) is easily the best in town, and one would argue, probably the most attractive across the entire state of New Jersey.

This William Hill betting shop offers plenty of daily events to bet on, and has a great atmosphere to go along with sharp lines and a variety of options on its wagering menu; providing a complete betting experience to novice and professional gamblers in the area.

William Hill is one of the biggest gaming operators in the world, and it’s reflected upon the 7,500 square foot sportsbook at Ocean Casino-Resort that cost just shy of $6 million to build.

Some prominent features include LED TV screens exhibited across two huge walls that offer up-to-the-minute sports coverage in conjunction with a continuous display of the latest betting odds and futures. The counter consists of six betting windows spanning from one end of the sportsbook to the other, with a separate high-limit section and two (self-serve) kiosks also available.

The overall seating capacity in the sportsbook is set to accommodate about 350 patrons, with comfortable leather chairs in addition to high-top tables if you’re planning to eat while watching the games. There is no food service, but bringing in a meal from one of the restaurants located inside the casino is certainly welcomed. If you’re looking for luxury you have found it at the William Hill sportsbook inside of Ocean Casino-Resort.

The hours of operation for the sportsbook are from 10am to 1am (Monday-Thursday), 10am to 2am (Friday), 8am to 2am (Saturday), and 8am to 1am (Sunday).

Smoking is not permitted inside the sportsbook, however, there is a bar adjacent that allows it, which also offers televisions so you don’t miss out on any of the current betting action.

The main reason for rating this sportsbook as the best in Atlantic City is the obvious attention to the bettor and the overall experience it provides. Other casinos seem more interested in creating a bar/lounge atmosphere, and give the impression that sports betting is secondary.

Outside of Nevada, it’s safe to say the William Hill sportsbook at Ocean Casino-Resort is not only the best Atlantic City, NJ has to offer, but any state where legal betting is permitted.