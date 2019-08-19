Over under win total NFL odds Seahawks Take the over - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Pete Carroll’s Seahawks have been one of the more consistent franchises in the NFL dating back to early this decade as they have won at least nine games each season since 2012.

Last season was the year that most predicted Seattle to take a step backward as most of the team’s old guard (Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor) was gone. Instead, the ’Hawks improved their win total by a game from the previous season – going 10-6 and making the playoffs before losing to Dallas in the wild card round, 24-22.

The team’s defense is still strong as it ranked 11th in the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (21.7), but it was the offense that truly shined in 2018 as Russell Wilson became the no doubt face of the franchise.

Seattle owned a top 10 scoring offense last year, pumping in 26.8 points per game. Running back Chris Carson went over 1,100 yards rushing last year and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is hell bent on getting Carson more involved in the passing game this season.

The Seahawks also have the eighth easiest schedule in the league this year with a gimme game right out of the gate, home against Cincinnati in Week 1.

Seattle’s over – under win total at MetroBet.us/Sugar is set at 8.5 and this certainly looks like a 10 or 11-win team.

The play: Seahawks Over 8.5 wins (-139)