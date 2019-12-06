Park Slope teacher tells first-graders Santa isn’t real - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new report revealed that a substitute teacher in Brooklyn is in hot water after breaking it to kids as young as five that Santa and The Tooth Fairy do not exist.

The New York Post reports that the teacher told the first-grade Park Slope students the bad news Monday at PS 321. He reportedly spilled the beans during a lesson on “convincing.”

Now, parents are outraged. One mother told outlets that “Stuff like this — that their parents lie to them — is damaging to kids.”

“It’s three weeks before Christmas! These kids are 6 years old!” the mother continued.

Liz Phillips, the school’s principal, sent a letter to parents who vowed to take action against the substitute. It was reported by Brooklyn News 12 that they are investigating the staff member.

“I guarantee you that this substitute will not be in class 1-216 again,” Phillips said in a letter secured by Brooklyn News.

Additionally, the letter read, “In terms of any further actions that will be taken, I need to meet with the substitute and investigate further. But, I assure you that we take this very seriously.”