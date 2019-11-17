Patriots Antonio Brown NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Steelers chatter - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Antonio Brown’s meeting with the NFL to discuss the sexual assault charges levied against him, is said to have “went well” according to Brown’s representatives.

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are giving away millions of dollars in free cash as they look to get sports bettors away from illegal off-shore sites. Right now you can get a free $50 VISA gift card and up to $250 in free deposit match bonus money by going to MetroBet.us/Sugar and entering promo code: METROBET

Bet Now

Despite reports to the contrary, a Brown return to the NFL this season is still in play.

Brown hasn’t been as abrasive toward the league on social media as he was before the meeting, and on Saturday he posted the following inspirational video titled, “Will Antonio Brown return to NFL in the 2019 season?”

Brown also recently had a meeting with former star NFL receiver Terrell Owens.

Owens has been highly critical of the NFL in recent years, particularly Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas franchise in general. Last month Owens tweeted out, “Garrett is the reason Me, Wade [Phillips] and Dez [Bryant] are gone in addition to Romo and Witten.”

No doubt Owens would not be steering Brown to the Cowboys anytime soon, but he may have put a birdie in AB’s ear about the Philadelphia Eagles organization – who he consistently defends on Twitter.

The Eagles desperately need help at the wide receiver position, and Howie Roseman has expressed interest in Brown on multiple occasions.

A return to the Patriots is much less likely, though there has been some minor smoke emanating from the New England perspective of things.

On Nov. 7, Stephon Gilmore (who Brown has the highest respect for) tweeted out “Never say never.”

Tom Brady has also consistently – though indirectly – been in Brown’s corner over the past few months.

And most interesting was Bill Belichick’s comments about the salary cap and the reason that the Patriots did not make a big move on NFL trade deadline day. Belichick clearly likes to keep his options open in the months of November and December, as the Patriots have signed wide receiver Michael Floyd and linebacker James Harrison late in the season in recent years.

“Certainly, we have to account for the rest of the season,” Belichick said on Oct. 30. “It’s unrealistic to think we’re not going to have any additional salary cap charges in the next eight weeks. We have to have some type of cushion or budget to handle those, some of those anticipated expenses.”

One long, long shot is the possibility of Brown returning to the Steelers. This past week Brown tweeted out his support for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, showing himself kicking over a Browns player. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert also entertained bringing back former Steelers malcontent Le’Veon Bell ahead of the trade deadline last month, so maybe he’d look at also giving AB another shot.

That would certainly bring this whole whacky AB tale full-circle, but all told it’s about as likely as Myles Garrett winning the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.