Pompeo warns Iran over 'malign activity' - Metro US

After Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new sanctions against Iranian officials last week, the U.S. cabinet member gave an interview to Israel Hayom during which he issued a fresh warning to Tehran.

Aside from sanctions, the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign to curb Iranian aggression “has also been political and diplomatic, to get countries around the world to recognize Iran as the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” Pompeo explained.

“Just [last] week, the Iranians conducted an assassination campaign inside of Istanbul of an Iranian dissident,” he said in the interview, which was published by the Israeli newspaper on Nov. 29. “This is not the stuff of normal nations. We are trying to unite the world alongside us, including the Europeans, who have taken a very different approach on the JCPOA [the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement], and President Trump is working to ensure that the Islamic Republic of Iran knows that they cannot engage in an activity like they have without there being a cost.”

He continued, “You see an increase in our deterrence capabilities by our activity in the Strait of Hormuz, by developing a maritime security initiative, three weeks ago the U.S. announced an increase in U.S. forces and additional capabilities in Saudi Arabia, I announced arms sales to the region to assist the Saudis and the Emiratis, we hope that the combination of those things will restore deterrence to a level that is satisfactory, and the leadership will understand that there is a cost to their malign activity, wherever it takes place.”

Asked about reports that he might leave the administration and run for the U.S. Senate next year, Pompeo said his plans “are to continue to be America’s senior diplomat for as long as President Trump will permit me this incredible privilege.”

“It’s a joy to lead the State Department’s great people all across the world, trying to work with friends like Israel to deliver security not only to the U.S. and Israel but to countries in our sphere and in our region and all around the world,” he said. “So it is my full intention to stay as America’s secretary of state so long as I continue to have the privilege and the authority that President Trump has been so gracious to grant me over the past year and a half.”

This article was provided to Metro through an agreement with Israel Hayom news. Visit www.israelhayom.com for more coverage.