President Trump

Trump has another terrible, horrible, no good, very bad hair day

Trump's hair came undone when he boarded Air Force One.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 06, 2018 | Updated : April 06, 2018
Donald Trump Hair: Gust of wind causes another mane event
  Donald Trump Hair: Gust of wind causes another mane event
    Image Zoom
    1 of 4

    Donald Trump Hair Malfunction

    A gust of wind begins to work its magic as President Trump boards Air Force One. 

    Credit: Getty Images 

     

     

     

     
  Donald Trump Hair: Gust of wind causes another mane event
    Image Zoom
    2 of 4

    Donald Trump Hair Malfunction

    President Trump waves before boarding Air Force One to fly to West Virginia for a roundtable discussion.

    Credit: Getty Images

  Donald Trump Hair: Gust of wind causes another mane event
    Image Zoom
    3 of 4

    Donald Trump Hair Malfunction

    President Trump knows where the cameras are at all times. The wind knows just the right amount of force to give to make the perfect Trump hair photo. 

    Credit: Getty Images 

     

     

     

     
  Donald Trump Hair: Gust of wind causes another mane event
    Image Zoom
    4 of 4

    Donald Trump Hair Malfunction

    Feeling the breeze: Mr. Trump stands at the top of the stairs with his eyes closed before boarding Air Force One.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

     

     

     

     
     

The wind is to blame for new Donald Trump hair photos that are making rounds on the Web today.

Yesterday, President Trump attended a roundtable discussion in West Virginia where he discussed topics such as tax law, immigration, voting fraud, China and immigration.

Just before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C to fly to his roundtable discussion, an unavoidable Trump hair malfunction occurred as he walked across the tarmac and made his way up the stairs of the presidential aircraft.

Trump’s signature comb-over caught a gust of wind and unraveled before everyone’s eyes, or at least by Getty Images staff photographers on the scene to document the president’s hair taking off.

As soon as photos of the latest Donald Trump hair disaster emerged they went viral, causing Twitter to react to the president's mane event. 

Donald Trump hair closeup

In one of the photos, it appears that his hair sprouted wings and wanted to fly away. Trump, on the other hand, appears unbothered. While this latest hair blunder may not compare to the viral video and .GIFs from February when another gust of wind whisked the president's hair to reveal his extreme baldness, these photos still show that his hair is no match for a strong gust of wind. Perhaps he should consider wearing a cap just to keep things under control. 

Donald Trump hair closeup

 

 
Tags:Donald Trump
 
