Trump has another terrible, horrible, no good, very bad hair day

Trump's hair came undone when he boarded Air Force One.

Feeling the breeze: Mr. Trump stands at the top of the stairs with his eyes closed before boarding Air Force One.

President Trump knows where the cameras are at all times. The wind knows just the right amount of force to give to make the perfect Trump hair photo.

President Trump waves before boarding Air Force One to fly to West Virginia for a roundtable discussion.

A gust of wind begins to work its magic as President Trump boards Air Force One.

The wind is to blame for new Donald Trump hair photos that are making rounds on the Web today.

Yesterday, President Trump attended a roundtable discussion in West Virginia where he discussed topics such as tax law, immigration, voting fraud, China and immigration.

Just before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C to fly to his roundtable discussion, an unavoidable Trump hair malfunction occurred as he walked across the tarmac and made his way up the stairs of the presidential aircraft.

Trump’s signature comb-over caught a gust of wind and unraveled before everyone’s eyes, or at least by Getty Images staff photographers on the scene to document the president’s hair taking off.

As soon as photos of the latest Donald Trump hair disaster emerged they went viral, causing Twitter to react to the president's mane event.

Donald Trump should send in the National Guard to assist with this hot mess of a hair style. #BuildAWallAroundTrumpsHair#NationalGuard #WhatIsThis #CheckDonaldTrumpsWeaveForRussianSpies pic.twitter.com/QyHtHNL0NI — The Hand (@EffinghamUSA) April 6, 2018



Donald Trump travels to West Virginia, his hair decides to stay in Maryland. — Citizen (@rubicon524) April 5, 2018



Today's burning question:

Why are Donald Trump's eyebrows getting bushier as his hair thins? — CrazyMyra (@NotOnTheMoors) April 5, 2018



Donald Trump is sensitive about losing his hair, so please do not share this photo far and wide or you might hurt his feelings. pic.twitter.com/J5pRJUpJNn — almightygod (@almightygod) April 5, 2018



Did your hair get there? 🤔



It looked like it wanted to stay behind 😳 pic.twitter.com/tv87OPvx7M — ladyhawker (@ladyhawkerfinds) April 6, 2018



why your hair tryna fly away? pic.twitter.com/CPbWKCoQ1A — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) April 6, 2018

Donald Trump hair closeup

In one of the photos, it appears that his hair sprouted wings and wanted to fly away. Trump, on the other hand, appears unbothered. While this latest hair blunder may not compare to the viral video and .GIFs from February when another gust of wind whisked the president's hair to reveal his extreme baldness, these photos still show that his hair is no match for a strong gust of wind. Perhaps he should consider wearing a cap just to keep things under control.