Ivana Trump appears on 'DWTS' after mocking Marla Maples for doing it

Never say you'll never "go on that show, dancing with boobs and butt hanging out," apparently.

Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, competed on the Italian version of "Dancing With the Stars" a few months after mocking the president's second wife, Marla Maples, for competing on the American show.

On May 5, Ivana appeared as a guest competitor on "Ballando con le Stelle" with her fourth ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, reported People. The duo danced the waltz and got "thunderous applause" from the studio audience.

Some thought this day might never come. In the book "Raising Trump," which was released last October, Ivana disapproved of Marla's "DWTS" stint: "No class!" she wrote, adding, "I wouldn’t go on that show, dancing in those tiny dresses with the boobs and butt hanging out."

She accused Maples of exploiting her connection to Donald Trump: “The showgirl appeared on 'DWTS' when (because) her ex-husband was running for president! It was disrespectful to do the show. I never would have embarrassed Donald that way.”

It's unclear what changed, but Ivana Trump did indeed appear on the show. (But her sheer, floor-length gown displayed neither boobs nor butt, so maybe her original assertion still stands.)

Mother of Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric, Ivana Trump has become a reliable source of catty quotes about Donald Trump's subsequent wives and related matters. During the press tour for "Raising Trump," Ivana claimed the first lady title for herself — “I’m basically first Trump wife. Okay? I’m first lady” — and tsk-tsk'd at Melania Trump's chronically stoic demeanor: “I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible.”

In an Apr. 21 interview with Page Six, Ivana discouraged President Trump from running for a second term. "I think he probably [misses] a little bit of freedom, I don’t think he probably knew how much is involved of being the president. It’s so [much] information — you have to know the whole world," she said. "He has a good life and he has everything," she added.

"Donald is going to be 74, 73 for the next [election] and maybe he should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune."