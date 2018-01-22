Melania Trump celebrates anniversary with solo photo

Well, there was a dude in it. But it wasn't the president.

First lady Melania Trump commemorated the first anniversary of her husband's inauguration with a photo of herself.

“This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments,” she tweeted from the official @FLOTUS account. “I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸”

The message was accompanied by a photo of the first lady taking the arm of a square-jawed uniformed soldier on Inauguration Day.

What was not in the photo: The president.

This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I've enjoyed the people I've been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018

The possibly impressively passive-aggressive photo was posted the morning after author Michael Wolff — whose new book "Fire and Fury" paints a picture of a White House in "Lord of the Flies"-ian disarray — raised another round of eyebrows with his assertion that President Trump is having an affair at this very moment.

“There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof,” Wolff said on Friday night's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher." He cited Monica Lewinsky's blue dress, which proved she'd been sexually intimate with former President Bill Clinton.

In terms of that person's identity, "You just have to read between the lines,” Wolff said. “It’s toward the end of the book. You just have to… you’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re going to say, ‘Bingo.’ ” He mentioned that the White House has "back doors" that allow people to come and go unnoticed.

Melania Trump has previously made a social-media move interpreted to be a statement on the health of her marriage. Last May, Twitter user Andy Ostroy posted an Inauguration Day video clip of the first lady smiling at President Trump, then deflating immediately after he turned away from her. "Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump," Ostroy wrote. The first lady's personal account (@MelaniaTrump) liked the tweet, then quickly unliked it.

But not before a large swath of the internet saw it and pulled out the popcorn-eating gifs they reached for again last weekend.