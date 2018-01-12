Tiffany Trump resurfaces in rare glimpse at Trump family life

Tiffany Trump is back in the pop-cultural conversation, and as usual, it's not for something she actually said.

The rarely seen, rarely heard, rarely mentioned youngest daughter of President Trump popped up on social media yesterday thanks to an Instagram post by her mother, Marla Maples. Trump's second wife posted a Throwback Thursday photo showing her posing with a toddler Tiffany in front of cookie cutters and a baking sheet, with a smudge of dough on her face.

She wrote:" #tbt To a New Years Trip years ago with Tiffany. Fun adventure in baking but why am I always the one with flour on my nose 😁 Hope you are all off to a great start in this New Year of New Life of 2018."

Trump and Maples separated when Tiffany was four and divorced two years later; Maples raised Tiffany in California as a single parent. Twitter has been vigilant in tracking the intrafamily politics since Trump became president; the distance between Tiffany and the rest of the Trumps persists, even though she now lives in the same city. Although Trump keeps his family controversially close, Tiffany is only seen periodically, certainly with none of the ubiquity of her half-siblings Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron, even though the 24-year-old now studies law at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

She rarely is shown in the White House, although she did pose there with Ivanka at the National Tree Lighting on Dec. 1.

Tiffany delivered her own heavily filtered New Year's wishes to her followers, posing by her lonesome at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 27.

Tiffany — whose full name is not "Poor Tiffany," despite its constant use — has been subject to a number of indignities since in her father's run for the highest office in the land: She was missing from the annual Congressional picnic; her father, stepmother and Ivanka did not note her birthday on Twitter; and reports surfaced that her half-siblings tried to "bump" her out of her inheritance. Perhaps most infamously, on Election Day 2016, Donald Trump said that he was proud of her "to a lesser extent" than his other children.