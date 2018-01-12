Trump State of the Union 2018: Time, TV schedule, live stream info

Here’s how to make sure you don’t miss anything the President has to say.

The Trump State of the Union address will take place on Tuesday, January 30. It will technically be President Trump’s first State of the Union address and many will be tuned in to see what the president has to say. Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in February, but this will be his first official State of the Union address.

According to the United States Constitution, the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” A lot has happened in Trump’s first year in office so his first State of the Union address will be important to watch.

WATCH: Joint Session of Congress, February 28, 2017

The Trump State of the Union speech will give the president the opportunity reveal his agenda for his second year in office and provide the American people with updates on what’s happening in the country.

There are concerns about whether the White House will reveal its infrastructure plan in time for the Trump State of the Union address this month. Politico reported that a White House official said that there have been “no decisions yet on timing” for the release of the infrastructure package plan. In December White House officials said that President Trump would reveal the plan in January.

Another reason to watch the Trump State of the Union address is to see how Democrats will respond when President Trump delivers his speech. Some women Democratic members of congress plan to wear black to protest against sexual harassment. In February, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic women wore white to Trump’s address to support women’s rights.

“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women,” Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel said in a statement.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Trump State of the Union: TV time, live stream, transcript info

If you’re planning to watch the Trump’s first State of the Union address, it will be broadcast live on all major television networks on Tuesday, January 30 beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, from the United States Capitol. Because of the time of the address, be prepared to have some of your Tuesday programming interrupted.

Depending on your news preference, you can choose to watch the Trump State of the Union address on any major news network, such as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CSPAN.

You can also watch the Trump State of the Union address live stream on YouTube from the White House YouTube channel. The White House and news networks will also set up live streams on Facebook too if you’re into watching and reading everyone’s comments in real-time, which can sometimes provide endless entertainment. If you're looking to review the transcript from Trump's State of the Union Address, it will become available on the White House website.